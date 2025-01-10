Higginbottom's Heroics Cap Maiden Conference Win for Hogs
AUBURN, Ala. — Izzy Higginbottom is synonymous with this year's Arkansas' basketball team. Despite the team holding a 7-10 record coming into its game against the Auburn Tigers, Higginbottom came into the night fourth nationally in scoring (23.8 points per game).
Perhaps it was fitting that it was her free throw with 2.4 seconds left that gave Arkansas its first SEC win of the season and capped a 36-point night. The Razorbacks beat Auburn 59-58 in comeback fashion.
"Everybody knows it's coming and you still have a hard time guarding it," coach Mike Neighbors said. "I promise you if you lined up 1200 people in line and have somebody take odds on which who's going to get 36 tonight, I don't think she's in your top 500 picks."
With the game tied at 58 with three seconds left, Higginbottom caught the ball under the basket and was fouled by Mar'shaun Bostic, setting up a pair of game-winning free throws. After missing the first, Higginbottom calmly drained the second.
Auburn scored the first ten points of the game and led 21-8 after the first 10 minutes. A similar script seemed to be unfolding for a team who had lost its first two conference games by 34 points each. Arkansas had only led for a total of 22 seconds in league play after scoring the first basket against Texas.
As Higginbottom got her groove offensively, so did Arkansas, outscoring Auburn 22-12 in the second quarte, with the 5-foot-7 guard scoring the first 13 for Arkansas in the period, including a critical three to cut the lead to just 33-30 heading into halftime.
"Not fighting against their pressure and just reading and responding to it," Higginbottom said about her success. "Really just taking what the defense gives you."
Neither team played clean basketball as the teams combined for 43 turnovers, but the pattern was clear, as Higginbottom went, so did the Arkansas offense.
A pair of three-point plays from Higginbottom midway through the third quarter gave Arkansas its first lead at 49-46.
With both teams struggling for offense, guard KIki Smith, who was second on the Hogs with nine points, made a key three with just over 2 minutes left. It was just the fifth triple of the night for Arkansas as the team finished 5-for-20 from beyond the arc.
"So great to see our kids excited," Neighbors said. "Every single one of them are. Everybody contributed on this road trip and in this preparation, so we're going to we're going to celebrate it."
Arkansas now returns home to face No.16 Tennessee inside Bud Walton Arena. Tipoff is scheduled for 12 p.m. Sunday and will be broadcast on SEC Network.