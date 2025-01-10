No Production From Big Men Puts Big Pressure on Hogs' Guards
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Despite the general shift of basketball over the past decade plus to smaller lineups, basketball isn't meant to be played without a center. Through two SEC games, Arkansas has gotten almost no production out of the five spot on the floor.
The trio of Jonas Aidoo, Trevon Brazile and Zvonimir Ivisic have combined for 14 points against both Tennessee and Ole Miss during the Razorbacks' 0-2 start to league play, something each of them is capable of in one game on their own. Even more concerning, they aren't even attempting shots. They have 10 field goal attempts between them.
"It’s less of we’re just going to throw it to you," Calipari said. "You’ve got to go get these, now, and you’ve got to work to go get them, and you’ve got to clean the lanes up."
It's spilled over into the production of the guards. Boogie Fland is 10-for-35 (28.5%) from the field and 3-for-17 (17.6%) from three to start league play and has been forced to take more shots. He finished the night 5-for-20 against Ole Miss.
"He's trying to figure this out," coach John Calipari said. "All of a sudden, you play like that, your life passes before your eyes. It shouldn't be but it does. Just calm down. This is a long season."
Arkansas was also outrebounded for the second straight game, although it was a much more repectable margin against Ole Miss, just 36-35, but the leading rebounder didn't come from the trio of centers, it came from 6-foot-7 Adou Thiero with nine.
To make matters worse, Ivisic turned his ankle in practice before the game and was not set to play until he was thrown into duty for 4 minutes in the second half.
"[He] went through shootaround [and] couldn’t dunk," Calipari said. "I asked him at halftime, ‘Can you give us anything?’ And he said, ‘Yeah,’ and he gave us what he could."
Arkansas must turn the page quickly against No. 8 Florida. Tipoff inside Bud Walton Arena is scheduled for 3 p.m. Saturday and will be broadcast on ESPN.