Davalan plays hero again; Razorbacks topple Arkansas State
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — No. 1 Arkansas beat in-state rival Arkansas State, 7-3, behind two homers, including outfielder Charles Davalan's team-leading 12th homer of the season. The Razorbacks improve to 31-3.
Davalan's 2-for-4 day with four RBIs was his team-leading 18th multi-hit game.
The Razorbacks struggled to figure out righty Kole Turner on the mound, who allowed just one run across his first four innings of work. With two on and two out, Arkansas State coach Mike Silva opted to pull Turner and bring in lefty Carson Keithley with a 2-1 lead.
The plan backfired, Davalan hit a 1-1 pitch just over the left field wall for a three-run homer, his 12th of the season.
"It comes with experience seeing a lot of lefties over the years in the summer," Davalan said. "At the end of the day, you gotta have experience and just see more and more pitches."
Turner had already thrown 75 pitches, the most this season, but Davalan is a lefty with reverse splits. He came into the game 18-for-40 against lefties (.450).
"He hits them hard because he uses the whole field," Van Horn said about Davalan's ability against lefties. " He doesn’t pull off. When you’re left-handed, you’ll see it every now and then, left-handed hitters will hit lefties as good or better than the righties because they stay on the ball. He does a great job of that."
Arkansas may have the No. 1 ranking, but for the first few innings, Arkansas State looked like the better team, getting better contact and exit velocity off Tate McGuire. McGuire, making his first start at Baum-Walker Stadium, allowed two runs in three innings.
Arkansas State got solid swings off McGuire, but he stranded a runner in scoring position in each inning of work to limit the damage.
"He was kind of frustrated," Van Horn said. "Velocity wasn’t great. It seemed like it was a little bit down, but he fought through three innings."
The Razorbacks got some much needed insurance via the long ball. After the Red Wolves got a run back in the sixth against Colin Fisher, Kuhio Aloy broke a long homer drought. His two-run homer was his first long ball in over three weeks, a drought that spans 65 at-bats back to March 15 against Ole Miss.
Davalan added his fourth RBI of the day on a bases loaded walk to cap a three-run inning.
Arkansas' bullpen was nails outside of the one blemish against Fisher. Ben Bybee, Dylan Carter, Cole Gibler and Carson Wiggins combined for 4 1/3 innings of scoreless relief.
The Hogs now hit the road for a top 10 matchup against the Georgia Bulldogs. Arkansas is entangled in a tie atop the SEC standings with Texas at 11-1. First pitch is scheduled for 5 p.m. Friday and will be streamed on SEC+.