Hogs' eldest receiver "Unc" possibly breaking into rotation?
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Monte Harrison went viral last year as a college football walk-on at the age of 29.
Harrison has shown some value in a receivers room currently under maintenance after losing its top eight pass catchers from last season. The Razorbacks lost its No. 1 receiver Andrew Armstrong, who led the SEC in receptions (78) and yards (1,140), and was such a dependable option who took repeated punishment due to his usage.
In need of a taller, physical replacement, offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino signed former South Carolina wideout O'Mega Blake out of the transfer portal. While Blake should burst his way up the depth chart, it's Harrison who's shown himself to be trusted on the boundary.
"Monte Harrison made a couple of really nice one-handed grabs the other day," Pittman said March 20. " We need that elite big man, whether that be Blake takes that, Harrison takes that. But we need that elite, physical 1-on-1 presence guy, and I believe they’re on the team, they’ve just got to show up for us. I think they will."
It was an unconventional move that turned heads, positively or negatively, toward Arkansas Razorbacks coach Sam Pittman. The former Major League Baseball outfielder made a total of 50 appearances before he pursued an opportunity on the gridiron where he was rated a 4-star prospect.
Baseball is a finesse sport, especially for outfielders, who need to have speed along with cannons of an arm. The 6-foot-3, 230 pound receiver played primarily on special teams but did make history as the second player to record a statistic in a FBS game in his college debut against UAPB.
Pittman seems to be encouraged by Harrison's growth this offseason as he continues to transition from professional baseball. Whether he actually catches up to his fellow receivers is unknown but being in the seven to eight man depth chart by the end of spring football will be a huge acheivment for him and Arkansas' staff who took a chance on him.
"I think that he's improving," Pittman said. "I think that he may improve because of his age and, and he was in baseball and all that. I think he may have more of a gradual improvement."
The more Harrison does practice with the ones, his chances of forging a connection with quarterback Taylen Green becomes likely.
"I think the more he practices, the more he gets used to playing football. Again, it's not only that he never played football for that many years, but it's, he was playing sports but it was another sport and age, The competition that he's in right now with these other guys, I think that will help him continue to strain and get better."