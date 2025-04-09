ESPN lists Hogs as one of the favorites to win 2026 title
Confetti covered the court where the Florida Gators had just manufactured one of the biggest comebacks in championship game history.
The Gators were still answering questions, late into the night, about how they stunned the Houston Cougars by overcoming a 12-point deficit in the season's final game, how they capped March Madness with a two-point victory for the ages.
The Cougars were left to explain how they could possibly commit a turnover on each of their final three possessions without getting a single shot.
At about that time, ESPN flashed their favorites to win the 2026 national championship. Odds are those teams will at least be in contention for the title.
Topping the chart on Monday night were the Duke Blue Devils, an 11-1 choice, followed by Houston (12-1) and Purdue (14-1). Next were BYU, Kentucky and Louisville (all 16-1).
As of Tuesday, the Connecticut Huskies of coach Danny Hurler had leaped over six teams to join Purdue as a third favorite.
Then came good news for John Calipari and his Arkansas Razorbacks. The Hogs were listed at 18-1 along with Auburn and Kansas.
Seriously? I backed up SportsCenter to take another look. I paused the big screen and even through bleary eyes, there was Arkansas, then listed as one of the teams with the seventh-best chance to cut down the nets next season.
It was enough to make some folks break into a spontaneous Hog call, I'm sure. Calipari was likely flattered but might've rolled his eyes.
After all, Coach Cal doesn't even know who at least half his roster will be for next season. That's the norm in this era of one-and-done hotshot freshmen and the portal transfer.
Already declared for the NBA draft are freshman point guard Boogie Fland and junior forward Adou Theiro, the team's two leading scorers.
Gone to Illinois, through the transfer portal, is 7-foot-2 sophomore Zvonimir Ivisic to play with his twin brother Vladimir.
Out of collegiate eligibility are grad transfers Johnell Davis and Jonas Aidoo, whose late-season exploits helped carry the Hogs to the Sweet 16 and nearly to the Elite Eight.
That leaves a potential talented remaining core of D.J. Wagner, Trevon Brazile, Karter Knox and Billy Richmond.
Calipari seemingly has three recruits committed to joining the Razorbacks next season. That includes Karim Rtail, a 6-foot-9 forward who played professionally in Lithuania.
Two of the top 10 high school recruits in the country have signed to play with the Hogs: 6-2 guard Darius Acuff, No. 5 in ESPN's Top 100, and 6-4 guard Meleek Thomas, listed at No. 10.
Yet to commit is the No. 4 recruit, smooth 6-9 forward Nate Ament. Calipari has done his best to lure him to Fayetteville but Duke, Louisville and Kentucky are also in the mix.
Even if Ament doesn't learn how to call the Hogs, those other three newcomers would be a great start to a highly successful recruiting haul.
But Calipari would need to add more size to the roster if the Razorbacks are to live up to the lofty expectations already put forth by ESPN.