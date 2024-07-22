SEC Commissioner Sankey Won't Do What Nobody Thought He Would
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Lost in all the speculation about future expansion, nobody is particularly noting what is probably going to be a change in the schedule. Get ready.
While a lot of people were expecting it, the SEC will likely expand to a 9-game conference schedule for the 2026 season. That could have some very interesting twists and turns for Arkansas going forward.
"I pay attention, but I'm not recruiting," Sankey said last week. Considering practically nobody in attendance at the SEC Football Kickoff last week in Dallas thought the league would have to recruit anyone, that was unusual. The guess is they would simply have to decide who they wanted and implement it.
But there is a question looming that didn't get a lot of attention at the microphone but has been discussed fairly routinely among folks. They've been trying to work out the kinks on a 9-game conference schedule of games for football.
That will probably happen in 2026, whether anybody likes it or not. Coaches probably don't really want it, but that expansion would put the SEC in the closest position to the NFL model they appear to be chasing. Every league game would be a toss-up.
Just take the Razorbacks' schedule that we've started discussing for this year. Imagine adding Georgia, Alabama or Oklahoma on top of what they are playing now. Put those three down for 2026, by the way, along with Texas, Missouri and Ole Miss. That will be fun.
If ESPN had sweetened the TV money, we'd be playing at 9 games this year. As usual, dollars and lack of sense will dominate the whole idea. It's been clear for about a decade now the long-range play for the folks running the league is a junior varsity version of the NFL, which is clearly No. 1. College football isn't even close, despite what we think in the South.
Get ready for divisions, too. That's another area where money may jump into the picture, too. It's not about football, but paying for these trips on sports that rely on football revenue to fund their events. It would be a lot more affordable for the volleyball team to get to games in Norman, Okla., and Columbia, Mo., than Athens, Ga., or Gainesville, Fla. Now you know what's really going to play a bigger factor in all this than anybody realizes.
Sankey simply doesn't have to recruit teams to the SEC. Oh, there will be conversations with somebody like Notre Dame if they want to join a league. That will probably be something brokered with the Big 10. Everybody will be watching the Big 12 as well while the ACC is battling lawsuits that could determine the fate there.
Nobody thinks Sankey would have to recruit anybody. It would be surprising they couldn't get just about anybody they wanted. They've left everything open to handle the schedule issues, don't. The league office has likely had a couple of guys working on those logistics for a couple of years now.
Hang on and don't start making assumptions when you don't have all the facts. Nobody really does right now.
