Signs There to Expect More Conference Shifting and Soon
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — With the Big 12 Media Days completed this week and no mention of any teams coming or going, that turns the attention to the next weeks. For a league that paid Colorado $2.5 million to join, that probably shouldn't be surprising to anyone.
Don't expect the Arkansas Razorbacks to leave the SEC unless they are kicked out. That isn't likely to happen as the league could be trying to combine with the Big 10 to have two conferences running things at the big-time level.
Not that they don't already. Those two conferences have already bullied their way into getting the biggest cut of the expanded College Football Playoff money. So much for helping anybody at the lower level do much anything except beg down the road to join the party.
There are signs. With the SEC bringing Texas and Oklahoma in, they appear to be doing schedules in a single two-year stretch right now. That leaves all options on the table for the future.
The SEC could simply do it that way and use the public response that's to look at competitive balance. It also leaves the door open to add teams every couple of years. Headed into the annual SEC Media Daze next week in Dallas, that would be the time to expect any announcements for the future, not that I'm predicting that.
It could explain the smokescreen the last week about Florida State and Clemson jumping the ACC that looks to be teetering on the edge of a Pac 12-type collapse. That could have simply been a way to misdirect everybody's attention away from teams joining the party before any sort of official agreetment is reached. That would be hard to do without leaks these days.
Next year, the Razorbacks will play the same league teams as this year, just flipping where the game is played. That means the Hogs will probably be headed to College Station, Texas, to play the Aggies since this is the last year of the Southwest Classic at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Both teams have wanted that contract to end.
It's simple, really. The SEC doesn't know if they will be adding anybody because it seems to be a revolving door these days with teams, conferences and players. In an upside-down world where a team that went 4-8 last year got most of the attention in the Big 12 and their quarterback is considered one of the Heisman favorites. Seriously, some folks think.
Don't ask me who could be going there. The only thing that will be surprise me is if Florida State and Clemson end up in the SEC at some point. There are some others in the ACC that would fit in well with them.
It would make sense. That is something that doesn't seem to happen in college sports these days just about anywhere.
