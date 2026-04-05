Silverfield Aims to Fix Hogs' Costly Mistakes with Situational Discipline

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas coach Ryan Silverfield wants to be the best team in the country at situational football.

That's an area Arkansas struggled for much of the previous three seasons as the Razorbacks turned the ball over more than any other Power Conference team in the country over the past two seasons.

While turnovers happen in football, it's a matter of when those happen that proved costly. Whether it was ball security issues, trying to make something happen out of desperation or simply not putting a concerted effort toward what it takes to actually win close games.

The Razorbacks are 17-49 in one score losses since 2012 with countless heartbreaks to teams like Texas A&M (8), LSU (7), Missouri (6), Mississippi State (6), and Ole Miss (5). If Arkansas found a way to just win half of those games their record improves to a modest 32-33 and overall win-percentages climbs to 51% with a 91-87 record (43-71 SEC).

That kind of issue isn't something that brews overnight, but a mindset that is carved deep into the brains of anyone associated with the athletic department. It became no longer about winning, but doing just enough to get by and collect a check.

Arkansas Razorbacks running back Braylen Russell during spring practices. | Nilsen Roman-allHOGS Images

The Razorbacks lost to Ole Miss on a fumble during a potential game-winning touchdown drive, and then committed another fumble against Memphis the very next week on a go-ahead touchdown drive.

Auburn forced four turnovers in the final 9:15 of the fourth quarter to erase an 8-point lead to win 33-24 in Razorback Stadium this season.

Mississippi State scored 17 unanswered points in the fourth quarter, including a critical turnover on downs with less than 30 seconds to the Razorbacks winless in the SEC for the fourth time in 14 seasons.

Inventing new ways to lose a game has become a trait Arkansas has developed over time but Silverfield is determined to put an end to that immediately.

Arkansas' first-year coach is wired to win, it's embedded deeply into his DNA as a college coach as he has only one losing season at the college or professional level. That came in his very first season at the FBS level in 2006 when UCF went 4-8 with Silverfield serving as a graduate assistant under George O'Leary.

That losing season must have left a terrible taste in his mouth as the Golden Knights won 10 games, and defeated Mississippi State in the Liberty Bowl in 2007.

Cliche as it might sound, Silverfield is a detail oriented coach who has his fingerprints all over his a football program. Every rep in practice, each second in a game matters to him and his players have responded well to his rebuilding plan.

His winning identity and culture he brings to Arkansas is much different than the handful of coaches preceding him. He comes from a Mike Norvell coaching tree that has produced young up-and-comers such as Dan Lanning (Oregon) and Kenny Dillinghman (Arizona State).

Norvell hasn't won at the clip he might have hoped for upon his arrival in Tallahassee. However, he did orchestrate an undefeated regular season before things went sideways ahead of the College Football Playoff in 2023 when Seminoles' star quarterback Jordan Travis suffered a season-ending leg injury.

Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback KJ Jackson during spring practices. | Nilsen Roman-allHOGS Images

There's a fine line between winning and losing programs and Norvell has struggled to maintain that same level of consistency at Florida State that he enjoyed at Memphis.

On the other hand, both Lanning and Dillingham have made playoff appearances in each of the previous two seasons and are the future of the sport.

Small things matter that can elevate a team from middle-of-the-pack to national title contenders in a hurry and that's something Silverfield probably believes will make a huge difference at Arkansas in 2026.

If the situation calls for a player to get out of bounds with the clock running, awareness and discipline become critical.

"We'll continue to implement situational football throughout spring," Silverfield said Saturday. "I've kind of got a library of making sure

we're touching base on this stuff. Some of it can be so nuanced that you just say, 'hey, this may be something worth talk about during

OTAs or training camp.

"We're going to get as much situational football,

third down work, skelly, red zone stuff as we can throughout spring ball."

With these situational coaching moments, Arkansas will need to be more disciplined in every second of a game. Everything they do matters and that can never be stressed enough as most players' habits in practice will often translate to the field in games.

His work at Memphis displayed teams responsible with the ball in their hands at all times.

Over the previous four seasons with the Tigers, Silverfield's teams ranked No. 16 in 2022 at +6 in turnover margin, No. 17 at +5 in 2023, No. 2 at +18 in 2024, and No. 15 at +7 in 2025

During that same period, Arkansas finished a flat zero in turnover margin which ranked No. 30 nationally, No. 75 at -1 in 2023, No. 112 at -8 in 2024, and No. 125 at -11 in 2025.

Implementing these kind of changes will be critical for the long-term health of his coaching tenure at Arkansas.

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