Smith's Versatility Garners Slot on Hornung Award Watchlist for 2026

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Sutton Smith comes to the Hogs as a fifth-year senior who was a major factor in Arkansas' 32-31 loss to Memphis last September. His 64-yard jaunt to the end zone with 4:51 left in the game put the nail in the coffin for the Hogs that day. Those were the final points.

Smith is a game-changing talent who can do mind-boggling things with the ball in his hands. Now, his versatility is being lauded with a spot on the Paul Hornung Award Watchlist.

One of the most versatile players in the country



Sutton Smith has been named to the @hornungaward Preseason Watch List! pic.twitter.com/9ABjCL8soX — Arkansas Football 🐗 (@RazorbackFB) August 10, 2026

“Throughout his career, he’s obviously done a really good job with the ball in his hands,” Arkansas special teams coordinator Chad Lunsford said on Friday. “So you got to know that he’s already a playmaker because of what he’s done in his past. Obviously, he’s probably going to have a huge role on offense at running back, whether it’s carrying the ball, catching the ball, whatever on offense, and you know he’ll probably get a lot of touches there.”

Recent winners include KC Concepcion in 2025, Travis Hunter in 2023 and 2024, Jack Colletto in 2022, Marcus Jones in 2021, and Devonta Smith in 2020.

The Award is in its 17th season, honoring "the legacy of the late football legend and Louisville native Paul Hornung."

The winner and his family will be feted at the annual Paul Hornung Award Dinner in Louisville next March.

Hornung was a versatile QB who won the 1956 Heisman Trophy and went No. 1 overall in the 1957 NFL Draft. He played every position in the backfield for the Irish while also kicking, punting returning kicks and even playing defensive back.

Smith is certainly a versatile player. Last October, Smith took a kick back 99 yards with fluid athleticism and elite vision. Here's the play:

Arkansas fans are hoping the redshirt senior can turn on the jets for the Hogs. He will likely take on the punt returner role with a pair of burners returning kicks for Special Teams Coordinator Chad Lunsford.

Junior Braylen Russell will likely dominate early-down carries for the offense, but fans should expect Smith to play a significant role on third downs and for him to get some early-down work to boot.

Smith is dangerous when he detaches from the formation and lines up fromt the slot or outside.

This is an example of the damage Smith can do as a pass-catcher. Taking home the Hornung Award would mean a good season for Arkansas football. It's not crazy.

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