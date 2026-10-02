Specially Called UA BOT Meeting Results In No Action Being Taken On Yurachek

FAYETTEVILLE — What many fans believed could be an earth-shaking specially called meeting of the University of Arkansas Board of Trustees on Thursday ended up being a footnote.

When the meeting was called, there was much speculation about a potential decision being made in regard to UA athletic director Hunter Yurachek, who, needless to say, has not been in the good graces of fans in recent weeks.

Yurachek's already unpopular hire of head football coach Ryan Silverfield was exacerbated by the Razorbacks' 43-10 loss to Utah on Sept. 12 and 45-17 home loss to Georgia on Sept. 19. The UA BOT called for a review of Razorback athletics on Sept. 18.

Yurachek also came under scrutiny after it was revealed that Arkansas spent less on its 2026 roster than any other team in the SEC. His case wasn't helped by what was seen as a pair of puff pieces from On3 and The Athletic.

When Thursday's Board of Trustees meeting adjourned, it did so without a decision on any employees in the UA system being made.

After two hours in Executive Session, here was the statement from the Arkansas Board of Trustees after today's special meeting pic.twitter.com/Hdbks4AfBo — Tyler Cass (@TVTylerCass) October 1, 2026

"We went into executive session for the purpose of considering employment of public employees," Lawson said. "Promotions and demotions associated therewith. There's no action that the Board of Trustees are taking at this time. We had good discussion from President Silveria and good discussion among the Board.

"I would say it's very positive moving forward. That review [into UA athletics] is going to continue. Without objection, we'll call this meeting adjourned."

Many Razorback fans shared their displeasure with the lack of action on social media.

The meeting lasted for just over two hours.

Otis Kirk, a veteran media member who currently covers the Razorbacks for Pig Trail Nation, didn't seem to be very happy either.

The BOT who support should be ashamed of themselves. Nothing has changed since he said Sam didnt have a level playing field. 14 SECwins in 8 years. What has changed? Why was he allowed to hire coaches? https://t.co/25AnMsFOUK — Otis Kirk (@OtisKirk23) October 1, 2026

"The BOT who support [Hunter] should be ashamed of themselves," Kirk wrote on social media. "Nothing has changed since he said Sam didnt have a level playing field. 14 SEC wins in 8 years. What has changed? Why was he allowed to hire coaches?"

The heat on Yurachek isn't likely to let up anytime soon, especially if the Razorbacks continue to struggle on the gridiron. Yurachek seems to have few supporters among Arkansas fans, though men's basketball head coach John Calipari came to Yurachek's aid again Wednesday.

Yurachek's contract runs through Dec. 31, 2027, though it's certainly possible his tenure ends before that.

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