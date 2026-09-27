Studs and Duds From Razorbacks Bounceback Win Against Tulsa

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — The season did not start the way the Razorbacks wanted it to go. Still, this bounceback win against Tulsa can turn the tide.

After two brutal losses to two ranked opponents in Utah and Georgia, Arkansas needed a win desperately. Heading into their matchup against the Golden Hurricanes, there was actually doubt that the Hogs could pull off the win at home.

With some injury luck on their side with Tulsa quarterback Baylor Hayes not playing, this gave them the edge they needed. Here are the studs and duds from their second win of the season.

Arkansas Razorbacks wide receiver Chris Marshall celebrates after a first down reception in the first half against Tulsa. | Nilsen Roman, Hogs On SI Images

Stud: Chris Marshall

If Chris Marshall did not exist on this earth, then there would be little to be cheerful about this football season for Razorback fans.

Marshall had himself a career night, racking up 195 receiving yards on 9 receptions. In fact, he made up two-thirds of KJ Jackson's passing yards in this one. Unfortunately, Marshall is in his senior year, and this is his final year of eligibility.

Dud: The Run Offense

This is something Ryan Silverfield needs to improve, as at some point Marshall will be marked and the offense will become stagnant.

The run game is almost nonexistent. Cam Settles has his moments, but even then, in this game he only had 40 yards on 11 carries. As a team, they only averaged 3.1 yards per carry in the win.

Either Silverfield needs to incorporate more quarterback runs for Jackson, or make line changes to open up more running lanes for Settles.

Stud: Ben Bogle

Arkansas linebacker Ben Bogle before a first half snap against Tulsa. | Nilsen Roman, Hogs On SI Images

If Marshall is the sun that shines for the offense, then Ben Bogle is the moon that puts darkness over opposing offenses.

Bogle has been the key leader on defense this season (though it doesn't say much after their two losses), and he stepped up in this win. He had four tackles and a big sack.

Also had a fumble recovery in this game that led to an Arkansas drive that resulted in a score.

Dud: The Defensive Line

The Golden Hurricanes were without their breakout quarterback, and had arguably the weakest offensive line Arkansas has played since week one against North Alabama.

Despite all this, they still almost cracked 200 passing yards and were only sacked twice. The defensive line has to generate more pressure on the quarterback.

The score may suggest Arkansas dominated, but this game felt close and could have changed with one play until midway through the fourth. If the Razorbacks want any hope of winning a conference game, then the defensive linemen have to step up and fight harder in the trenches.

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