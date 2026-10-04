Studs and Duds: Razorbacks Collapse In Second Half, Fall To Aggies Again

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas continued its pitiful display of football against SEC opponents in a beatdown by Texas A&M.

At this point, it seems like the season is over for the Razorbacks. If they cannot even compete against an A&M team that is having a down year, then what hope do they have of winning another game?

Despite this disappointing result, some players still showed they're up to the talent level of the SEC. However, several others are the reason this team is doing so poorly against Power Four competition.

Arkansas Razorbacks wide receiver Chris Marshall celebrates after a first down reception in the first half against Tulsa. | Nilsen Roman, Hogs On SI Images

Stud: Chris Marshall

Wide receiver Chris Marshall is basically a Formula One driver. The rest of the offense is a 1970 Volkswagen Beetle.

You can have a good driver, but it means nothing if your car won't run. Marshall had the majority of the receiving yards and the lone touchdown in the 34-7 defeat. Until midway through the fourth quarter, he was the only wide receiver or tight end to record a reception on the night.

Marshall's standout performance at receiver this season now has him 549 yards keeps him ranked inside the top ten of all college football in production on the year.

Dud: Caden Kitler

Rarely does a single offensive lineman get called out for having a bad game.

However, Caden Kitler had a poor game at center. It is not that he didn't do a bad job blocking, but as the center, the offense starts with you.

If you snap the ball wrong, the entire play is already ruined and has to be improvised. There were countless times in this game when Kitler snapped the ball extremely low, causing the play to be delayed and never develop.

Stud: Ben Bogle

While Marshall is the only positive on offense, Ben Bogle remains the only positive on defense.

He is taking in the majority of the tackles, getting in the backfield, and becoming a disruptor in opposing backfields. But one man cannot stop an entire team, as the final score shows.

If Bogle just had a little bit more help on the defensive side of the ball, then maybe the final scores wouldn't be so lopsided as they are right now.

Sep 19, 2026; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks fans wear paper bags over their head during the second half of the game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dud: The Fanbase's Hopes

The Razorbacks are now 2-3 and have potential for maybe one more win on the schedule. This could be used to talk about one of the countless poor performances in this one, but honestly there is a worse dud. This fanbase deserves more than these outcomes.

Arkansas used to be an opponent teams had to take seriously, because they could still go in and upset an opponent.

Now, it is like teams don't even prep to play Arkansas; they treat it the same as if they are playing low-major competition. It is embarrassing for fans, and all their hopes for this season are now gone.

They deserve better, and it does not look like they will get what they deserve out of a football team anytime soon.

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