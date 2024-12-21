All Hogs

Talented Florida Edge Rusher Chooses Arkansas for New Home

Defensive end was 4-star recruit when Razorbacks courted him four years ago

Bob Stephens

Florida Gators defensive end Justus Boone (1) tackles Texas A&M Aggies running back Amari Daniels (5) during September's game at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Fla.
Florida Gators defensive end Justus Boone (1) tackles Texas A&M Aggies running back Amari Daniels (5) during September's game at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Fla. / Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images
In this story:

Justus Boone, the Florida Gators defensive end who was in the transfer portal, has decided to remain in the SEC. The redshirt junior was a 4-star prospect out of high school and was rated the No. 2 player in the state of South Carolina.

Boone visited Arkansas on Thursday and committed to playing for the Razorbacks in 2025 on Saturday. The 6-foot-4, 266-pound edge rusher will contend for a starting spot with the Hogs, who are rebuilding their defensive through the portal.

Boone chose Florida directly out of high school. He also had offers from Arkansas, Georgia, South Carolina, Tennessee, Oklahoma, North Carolina and Penn State, among others.

Boone appeared in Florida's first 11 games of the 2024 season, totaling 10 tackles (two solo), 0.5 sacks, two tackles for loss, one QB hurry, and one pass breakup. In three seasons with the Gators, he totaled 37 tackles, five tackles for loss, and two sacks.

Florida Gator defensive end Justus Boone fires up campers during Legends Football youth football camp by Grady Sports agency
Florida Gator defensive end Justus Boone fires up campers during Legends Football youth football camp by Grady Sports agency in conjunction with legends football non-profit at Citizens Field in Gainesville, Fla., on July 29, 2023. Gator football players and coaches gave players from ages 5 to 16 a workout on the field. / Alan Youngblood / USA TODAY NETWORK

Boone is the third defensive lineman to commit to Arkansas coach Sam Pittman and the Razorbacks from the transfer portal. He joins defensive end Ken Talley from Michigan State and defensive tackle David Oke from Abilene Christian.

HOGS FEED:


• BREAKING: Razorbacks Land Lockdown Corner out of Portal

• As if Arkansas fans needed more reason to hate Texas in playoffs

• Pittman snags defensive lineman from transfer portal

• Offensive tackle spurns Ole Miss; Hogs now in final two

• Persistence, Lineup Changes Lead to Better Shooting for Hogs

• Subscribe and follow us on YouTube
• Follow HogsSI on X and Facebook

Published
Bob Stephens
BOB STEPHENS

Home/Football