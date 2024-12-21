Talented Florida Edge Rusher Chooses Arkansas for New Home
Justus Boone, the Florida Gators defensive end who was in the transfer portal, has decided to remain in the SEC. The redshirt junior was a 4-star prospect out of high school and was rated the No. 2 player in the state of South Carolina.
Boone visited Arkansas on Thursday and committed to playing for the Razorbacks in 2025 on Saturday. The 6-foot-4, 266-pound edge rusher will contend for a starting spot with the Hogs, who are rebuilding their defensive through the portal.
Boone chose Florida directly out of high school. He also had offers from Arkansas, Georgia, South Carolina, Tennessee, Oklahoma, North Carolina and Penn State, among others.
Boone appeared in Florida's first 11 games of the 2024 season, totaling 10 tackles (two solo), 0.5 sacks, two tackles for loss, one QB hurry, and one pass breakup. In three seasons with the Gators, he totaled 37 tackles, five tackles for loss, and two sacks.
Boone is the third defensive lineman to commit to Arkansas coach Sam Pittman and the Razorbacks from the transfer portal. He joins defensive end Ken Talley from Michigan State and defensive tackle David Oke from Abilene Christian.