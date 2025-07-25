Green's leadership valuable as inexperienced Hogs approach fall camp
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Razorbacks quarterback Taylen Green knows where his wide receivers are coming from when they spend time asking questons.
Each one of them are trying to learn the offense, much like Green did last season, on the fly in an effort to be competitive in the SEC.
The current state of college football is different than ever before due to NIL and the transfer portal as teams can experience massive overhauls in the offseason.
The Razorbacks replace 48% of its roster and are certainly not the only team that experienced a lack of retention.
First-year Purdue coach Barry Odom had to load up his roster with newcomers (82 transfers or incoming freshmen) and are set to face three teams that participated in the 2024 playoffs.
Mississippi State overhauled its trenches with nine transfers and five freshmen along the offensive line. While beefing up a defensive line with multiple players who surpass the 300 pound mark.
Even Tennessee found itself in roster musical chairs as Nico Iamaleava transferred for what ever excuse his party uses this week. The Knoxville soap opera still hasn't come to end either as defensive back Boo Carter has no-showed several team activities leading up to fall camp.
No team is safe from the drama, which gives Arkansas' Green the ultimate opportunity to develop a solid rapport with new teammates and build off a No. 10 finish in total offense last season.
With his top nine pass catchers gone, Arkansas replaced them with transfers such as O'Mega Blake, Kam Shanks, Andy Jean and freshman phenom Antonio Jordan.
"I feel like one of the most important things is just to be a leader and just be that glue guy," Green said at SEC Media Days. "Whether it's the offensive line or whether that's receivers, offense, defense, just being that glue guy to bond and build that chemistry with my teammates."
As a leader, Green may explain route concepts, get timing down and develop chemistry much like he did with Andrew Armstrong and Isaac TeSlaa last season. While it's easier to be a silent leader, Green knows the importance of being more vocal about expectations for his team in the huddle, on the sideline, practice and off the field.
"I feel like last year, I was more a lead-by-example type of person," Green said. "But, at the same time, what I've learned from last year to this year, being more vocal, of course, lead by example but being more vocal in the huddle, especially on the sideline.
"When my team needs a spark of energy or spark of words, like, I need to be that fuel to the fire and just being real intentional and holding everybody accountable, whether that's in practice or in the game."
The Razorbacks are short on experience, especially now that Stanford transfer Ismael Cisse is out for the season after tearing ligaments in his wrist during a weight room session.
That means offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino and wide receivers coach Ronnie Fouch will have to move some guys around to make things right.
Pittman didn't shy away from telling media members last week that he truly has no idea who which receivers will trot out with the first string group when practice opens up next Friday.
He believes there are up to eight guys who are healthy going into fall camp that will be able to play in the SEC, and he has already hinted at who those eight guys will be.
• O'Mega Blake (transfer)
• Kam Shanks (transnfer)
• Jalen Brown (transfer)
• CJ Brown (returning)
• Raylen Sharpe (transfer)
• Montre Harrison (returning)
• Andy Jean (transfer)
• Antonio Jordan (freshman)
The lack of true playing experience is a tad worrisome considering where they were in 2024. Here's a peek at what the offense might look like from an experience standpoint if they played today.
The offensive line will probably have three transfers starting alongside two Razorback veterans Fernando Carmona who moves over one spot to left guard while E'Marion Harris takes up a spot at right guard.
From pure experience, Arkansas has doubled itself in that department after Patrick Kutas, Joshua Braun and Addison Nichols decided to enter the transfer portal following the season.
In there place, Robinson (24 starts), Carmona (13 starts), Kitler (14 starts) and Harris (13 starts). The only projected lineman without a single start to his name is Oregon transfer Shaq McRoy, who joins the Razorbacks as a former top-100 recruit.
At receiver, Blake comes to Arkansas by way of Charlotte, but began his career at South Carolina where he recorded four starts.
Sophomore CJ Brown returns after making one start at Arkansas in the Liberty Bowl last season, catching five total passes for 62 yards.
A pair of transfers in Kam Shanks (UAB) and Raylen Sharpe (Fresno State) are two to keep an eye on to start in the slot this fall. Each of them have excelled at the FBS level, but have yet to start at the Power Conference level.
At tight end, Montana State's Rohan Jones comes over after performing at a FCS All-American level, scoring a touchdown in the national championship game against North Dakota State.
If Green's leadership has truly helped him develop chemistry with new teammates, Arkansas' passing attack could take that next step this fall.