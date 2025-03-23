Teammates, Coaches Continue to Praise Hogs' Transfer Tight End
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas coaches and players have shown plenty of faith in its newcomers out of the transfer portal this spring.
Montana State transfer tight end Rohan Jones has made an immediate impact since joining the Razorbacks. The Canadian has proven himself to be quite athletic at 6-foot-3, 236 pounds early on that coach Sam Pittman complimented his agility.
"Rohan is really, super athletic," Pittman said. "I mean, he can fly. I think we're much deeper [at tight end] than we were. I think we can get into 12 [personnel] and be comfortable. I think we can get into 13 [personnel]."
The first couple of practices, players spent time mainly in shorts which restricts proper judgement of certain athletes. Jones has been able to impress teammates early on with his route running.
"Man, he can run routes," Linebacker Stephen Dix said March 13. "When it comes to his route running, man, you can tell he's really good at what he does. I can't wait to see what he does in pads."
Jones thrived during his brief stay at Montana State, where he played for a national championship last season, catching 30 receptions for 470 yards and nine touchdowns.
"I love having that competition when you see a guy that's like, okay, like I got to kind of scheme up against him a little bit because he has some moves," Dix said. "I think he's a great get for us. He's what we look for when we want to bring guys in out the portal. I think he has that mentality like he has something to prove."
Proper body control is key to success for wide receivers and pass catching tight ends. Defensive back Caleb Wooden has taken notice of Jones' ability to use physicality to his advantage.
"He knows how to use his body," Wooden said Tuesday, March 18. "That’s with a lot of tight ends. When they go against DBs, they like to position themselves between the defensive back and the ball and use their size to their advantage."
Quarterback Taylen Green understands transfers need to for extra homework to prepare during the offseason. Jones will play for his third different team in three seasons which should equate to him having the urge to learn offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino's playbook.
"I want to say it's Rohan's third school, so he knows, with the new offensive and new playbook, he knows how to study and make sure he gets the plays right," Green said.
Offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino has a history of developing and utilizing ight ends in his system such as D.J. Williams, Chris Gragg, Luke Hasz at Arkansas. Even at Louisville with Greg Barnidge and Cole Hikutini were solid options in the passing game.
With two weeks of spring practice down, Pittman is aware of his talented transfer's abilities and knows that the offense needs to target him more.
"We've got to get him the ball more this spring because he's very, very capable," Pittman said. "I like his work ethic. He's a willing blocker, and obviously he can run and catch. We haven't gotten the ball to him as much. But he's very, very talented and he's actually more physical than what I thought he would be when he came in."