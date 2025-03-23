Teammates, Coaches Continue to Praise Hogs' Transfer Tight End

New Arkansas TE/FB and Canadian Rohan Jones is the top NCAA TE in NFL passer rating when targeted (min 30 tgts) this season, per PFF. He's joining a TE room that lost #3 on this list to the portal.



🍁 Rohan Jones: 157.7

🏈 RJ Maryland: 150.9

🏈 Luke Hasz: 149.8



📸 @Rohan_Jones2 pic.twitter.com/ldKDELwFAK