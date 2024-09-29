Texas A&M Rushing Attack Springs to Life Late to Sink Arkansas
ARLINGTON, Texas. — After over a decade of close heartbreaks, Arkansas broke them one more time with a 21-17 loss to No. 24 Texas A&M Aggies in the final game in the series at AT&T Stadium.
As so many other times in the series, the Razorbacks held a lead late in the game but could not finish the Aggies off. Texas A&M did not take a lead until nine minutes were left.
Both teams came in averaging well over 200 rushing yards a game, but neither one was able to get the rushing attack going early. The two teams combined for just 103 yards on the ground in the first half. The leading rusher for Arkansas when the teams went into the locker room was punter Devin Bale with 25 yards on a fake punt.
However, on what ended up being the game-winning drive, Texas A&M ripped off four straight runs of 5, 23, 8 and 15 yards against mostly second-string defensive linemen to set the team up with first and goal at the Arkansas 5-yard-line.
"We felt like the fresh guys were going to play better," Pittman said. "I’ll have to look at the tape to see exactly how those guys played or if we fit at linebacker or the safeties didn’t fit. But in hindsight, I wish we’d have stopped them."
Quarterback Marcel Reed promptly finished the drive with a touchdown pass to Tre Watson, to give the Aggies for the only time, 21-17.
After Aggies running back Le’Veon Moss ran for 107 rushing yards last year against Arkansas, the Hogs’ vaunted run defense was full display. The Aggies came into the game averaging 256 yards per game on the ground (second in the SEC) and were held to just 46 yards on 26 carries for just 1.8 yards a carry through the first three quarters.
However, Moss finished the game with more yards than last year (117 yards on 13 carries) as Texas A&M picked up 88 of its 134 rushing yards in the final 15 minutes to take control of the game.
The Razorbacks were never able to recover once giving up the lead. It was poor offensive line play in pass protection, which once again struggled for most of the night that finally did the team in.
With 1:40 left in the game, Nic Scrouton forced a fumble that killed any shot of a comeback in the two-minute drill. Texas A&M did not turn the ball over. Both sides of the ball for the Razorbacks understand the importance of improving the turnover margin moving forward.
"We’ve been stressing all season we need more turnovers," defensive end Landon Jackson said. "Whether it be forced fumbles, interceptions. We’ve got to get more turnovers to win ballgames."
Key penalties in the second half also cost the Hogs, the Razorbacks were tacked with 10 penalties for 75 yards. Texas A&M was only penalized seven times for 63 yards, two of which were dead-ball fouls after the game-ending fumble already occurred.
The Razorbacks will now play their SEC home opener against Tennessee Oct. 5. The game is scheduled for kickoff either 6 p.m. or 6:30 p.m. A TV network has not been announced.