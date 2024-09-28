Hogs Have Early Momentum Stalled, All Square with Aggies at Half
ARLINGTON, Texas. — Despite getting off to the better start of the two teams, Arkansas and No.24 Texas A&M are tied at 14 after 30 minutes of football.
The Hogs came into this matchup with the leading rusher in the SEC in running back Ja'Quinden Jackson, but after the first half, the Razorbacks' leading rusher against the Aggies would not be a running back.
Instead, it would be someone who came in on the day with -20 rushing yards in his college career. Sam Pittman opted for a fake punt on fourth-and-15 in a 7-7 game. Punter Devin Bale took off down the middle of the field for the Hogs for 25 yards.
It was far from the only explosive play in the first half. Arkansas continued its season-long trend of converting third and long situations. On the opening drive of the game. The Razorbacks were facing a third-and-10, but quarterback Taylen Green found Isaac TeSlaa for a 75-yard touchdown. The reception nearly doubled his output on the season. He only had 85 yards on the season coming into the game.
The Hogs had three different chances with the ball to take a two-score lead, but could only manage one first down combined on those three drives. A critical fumble deep in its own territory by Jackson, set up Texas A&M with first-and-goal at the 10 yard line.
Texas A&M tied the game two plays later on a quarterback keeper by Marcel Reed.
The Aggies will also get the ball first in the second half after Arkansas only managed 42 yards of offense in the second quarter.