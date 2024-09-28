All Hogs

Hogs Have Early Momentum Stalled, All Square with Aggies at Half

Arkansas uses trick play to get early advantage in final game at AT&T Stadium, but A&M responds

Daniel Shi

Arkansas Razorbacks wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa (4) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter against the Texas A&M Aggies at AT&T Stadium.
Arkansas Razorbacks wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa (4) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter against the Texas A&M Aggies at AT&T Stadium. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
In this story:

ARLINGTON, Texas. — Despite getting off to the better start of the two teams, Arkansas and No.24 Texas A&M are tied at 14 after 30 minutes of football.

The Hogs came into this matchup with the leading rusher in the SEC in running back Ja'Quinden Jackson, but after the first half, the Razorbacks' leading rusher against the Aggies would not be a running back.

Instead, it would be someone who came in on the day with -20 rushing yards in his college career. Sam Pittman opted for a fake punt on fourth-and-15 in a 7-7 game. Punter Devin Bale took off down the middle of the field for the Hogs for 25 yards.

It was far from the only explosive play in the first half. Arkansas continued its season-long trend of converting third and long situations. On the opening drive of the game. The Razorbacks were facing a third-and-10, but quarterback Taylen Green found Isaac TeSlaa for a 75-yard touchdown. The reception nearly doubled his output on the season. He only had 85 yards on the season coming into the game.

The Hogs had three different chances with the ball to take a two-score lead, but could only manage one first down combined on those three drives. A critical fumble deep in its own territory by Jackson, set up Texas A&M with first-and-goal at the 10 yard line.

Texas A&M tied the game two plays later on a quarterback keeper by Marcel Reed.

Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) throws during the first quarter
Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) throws during the first quarter against the Arkansas Razorbacks at AT&T Stadium. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

The Aggies will also get the ball first in the second half after Arkansas only managed 42 yards of offense in the second quarter.

HOGS FEED:

 • John Daly's Florida home destroyed by Hurricane Helene

• Hogs fans get chance to see QB they thought they were getting when UCF faces Colorado

• What will it take for Arkansas to finally end losing ways against Texas A&M?

• Even non-football folks paying attention to Razorbacks-Aggies

• Tight ends big key matchup between Razorbacks and Texas A&M on Saturday

• Subscribe and follow us on YouTube
• Follow HogsSI on X and Facebook

Published
Daniel Shi
DANIEL SHI

Home/Football