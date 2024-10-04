All Hogs

Razorbacks Excited for Stripe-Out Against No. 4 Volunteers

Pittman, players hoping crowd can play factor in upsetting Tennessee

Daniel Shi

Arkansas Razorbacks head coach Sam Pittman celebrates a touchdown late in the fourth quarter against the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium.
Arkansas Razorbacks head coach Sam Pittman celebrates a touchdown late in the fourth quarter against the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium. / John Reed-Imagn Images
In this story:

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas is a severe underdog against No. 4 Tennessee with ESPN's FPI giving the Razorbacks a less than 20% chance of winning. However, it is a national primetime game and the Razorbacks aren't passing up the opportunity to stripe out the stadium.

It's the first time the Razorbacks have attempted a stripe-out since the 2021 game against No. 15 Texas, a game Arkansas won, 40-21, before the crowd rushed the field. The players hope history can repeat itself.

"I think it's going to be a lot of fun," wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa said. "Coach told us that this is the first stripe out we've done since [the] last time we played Texas, and we beat them by about 20, so hopefully that's the trend, that we do stripe out and then we win big. So it should be a good atmosphere."

Arkansas Razorbacks wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa celebrates with Arkansas Razorbacks wide receiver Andrew Armstrong
Arkansas Razorbacks wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa (4) celebrates with Arkansas Razorbacks wide receiver Andrew Armstrong (2) after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter against the Texas A&M Aggies at AT&T Stadium. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

There also is a general appreciation of being back home. Arkansas has only played one of its first five games in its home stadium, the only team in the SEC to do so. It's also one of seven SEC teams yet to play a conference game at home.

"I'm excited," right guard Josh Braun said. "I've never been a part of a stripe out as the home team, and so I'm excited to see what it's like. I know the fans are going to have the place rocking."

Coach Sam Pittman also is expecting the Razorback faithful to come out in full force and support the Hogs.

"It’s just going to much better to do the Hog walk [instead of traveling]," Pittman said. "Come in here and get out there where they’ve got to worry about noise for once in a while and we don’t. I think it will help us."

 The Razorbacks and the No. 4 Volunteers kickoff 6:30 p.m. Saturday. The game will be broadcast on ABC.

HOGS FEED:

• What Could Be Biggest Stat Line to Watch in Razorbacks-Vols?

 Hogs' defense wants to put Tennessee's offense to sleep

• Know Your Foe: No. 4 Tennessee comes In red hot against Hogs

• John Calipari's way of teaching his players some humility

• Razorbacks running back to miss chance to play No. 4 Tennessee

• Subscribe and follow us on YouTube
• Follow HogsSI on X and Facebook

Published
Daniel Shi
DANIEL SHI

Home/Football