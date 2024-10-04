Razorbacks Excited for Stripe-Out Against No. 4 Volunteers
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas is a severe underdog against No. 4 Tennessee with ESPN's FPI giving the Razorbacks a less than 20% chance of winning. However, it is a national primetime game and the Razorbacks aren't passing up the opportunity to stripe out the stadium.
It's the first time the Razorbacks have attempted a stripe-out since the 2021 game against No. 15 Texas, a game Arkansas won, 40-21, before the crowd rushed the field. The players hope history can repeat itself.
"I think it's going to be a lot of fun," wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa said. "Coach told us that this is the first stripe out we've done since [the] last time we played Texas, and we beat them by about 20, so hopefully that's the trend, that we do stripe out and then we win big. So it should be a good atmosphere."
There also is a general appreciation of being back home. Arkansas has only played one of its first five games in its home stadium, the only team in the SEC to do so. It's also one of seven SEC teams yet to play a conference game at home.
"I'm excited," right guard Josh Braun said. "I've never been a part of a stripe out as the home team, and so I'm excited to see what it's like. I know the fans are going to have the place rocking."
Coach Sam Pittman also is expecting the Razorback faithful to come out in full force and support the Hogs.
"It’s just going to much better to do the Hog walk [instead of traveling]," Pittman said. "Come in here and get out there where they’ve got to worry about noise for once in a while and we don’t. I think it will help us."
The Razorbacks and the No. 4 Volunteers kickoff 6:30 p.m. Saturday. The game will be broadcast on ABC.