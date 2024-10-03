What Could Be Biggest Stat Line to Watch in Razorbacks-Vols?
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — For the most part, the first five games of Arkansas' season have gone about like we expected. There was that gift Auburn game them for a win, but it's a bonus win.
Now they face their biggest test of the season against No. 4 Tennessee on Saturday night. On sports radio, they are already talking about rushing the field after a win. After all, the last time they did one of these stripe-out things on TV it resulted in a win over Texas. For now we'll ignore that whole ridiculous practice.
There have been some differences in what was expected before the season. Some things haven't changed, but others have proven to be worse than anybody anticipated based on reports from coaches because nobody gets to see much of spring and fall practices.
Lines on Both Sides of Ball Not What We Hoped
Just about everybody had confidence Deke Adams would have the defensive line in great shape. While they have looked okay in some non-conference games, they don't control things consistently enough in SEC competition to make anybody feel comfortable.
On the other side, Eric Mateos was supposed to solve the problems Cody Kennedy had on the offensive line with Sam Pittman's expertise. It may not have all been coaching.
To put it very simply, they don't get pressure on the quarterback, which combined with the offensive line's inability to consistently protect quarterback Taylen Green is a horrible combination. The Razorback can stop the run well enough, but they couldn't do it in a 21-17 loss to Texas A&M when they needed to pound it inside.
Now they play the Vols who have the quality of depth maybe only a couple of other teams in the nation can even begin to compare. That's on both sides of the ball, by the way.
It will be a huge question that could provide the answers in Saturday's game.
More Hogs' Receivers Need to Produce
For a team that has only thrown about a third of the time because the non-conference teams couldn't stop the run, this is going to be a bigger deal in the SEC. While balance is the goal it's often not a reasonable expectation in the league.
Considering the Vols' quality of line play, that could be a problem Saturday. The Hogs have averaged 212 yards per game through five games. Tennessee has allowed just 203 TOTAL rushing through five games, including two Top 25 teams.
The Vols are averaging running for 290 yards per game while the Razorbacks are doing 212. Barring a bizarre set of circumstances, the Hogs are going to have to go to the air, which is going to be a problem because Green is going to see defensive players as fast as he is.
We will know late Saturday night exactly what to think about Arkansas on the lines of scrimmage. Somehow it makes me think this is going to come down to the passing game.
Green also will need to find some more folks not named Andrew Armstrong to catch passes, but he started finding Isaiah Sategna more against A&M and Isaac TeSlaa didn't have anybody in the same area code on an early touchdown catch.
If Arkansas is going to win, they are going to have to have multiple receivers have big games and I'm seriously questioning if Green is going to be able to run against the Vols' defenders like he did earlier in the season.
Will Kicking Game End Up Being Problem for Hogs?
It's not that the Razorbacks are struggling in the kicking game, but Pittman doesn't have the confidence in Kyle Ramsey he did in Cam Little. How much that's affecting the offense hasn't exactly been researched yet.
Devin Bale is handling the punting chores and proved to be an effective runner if teams ignore that aspect. At least once because he scorched Texas A&M for a 25-yard gain.
Going back to it for a second bite didn't work out well. Hardly ever are teams able to pull off two fake punts in a game if the first one is successful. Folks don't want that to happen again and are guarding against it.
There will be other key stats we'll hear about. Somehow, though, that line on the running attacks keeps coming to mind. It's glaring and could point to Tennessee just simply being stronger in the trenches.
Of course, that's assuming both teams don't start turning the ball over all the time. All of this analysis goes out the window if that happens.
The Razorbacks and Vols kick off at 6:30 p.m. at Razorback Stadium on ABC. You can listen to the game on the radio at 99.5 in Fayetteville, 95.3 in the River Valley, 96.3 in Hot Springs and 104.3 in Harrison-Mountain Home.