John Calipari's Way of Teaching His Players Some Humility
Coach Cal gets it. It was the same in Kentucky, although his Wildcats had the annoying presence of another big-time program in the state, Louisville.
In Arkansas, the Hogs have the room all to themselves. That's one reason Razorbacks coach John Calipari is bringing his basketball team to the people.
It's called the Tip-Off Tour, with appearances in Hot Springs on Saturday, Oct. 12 and Pine Bluff on Sunday, Oct. 13. The Hogs' new coach figures both events will be sellouts, especially since his program will be giving away 3,000 pairs of basketball shoes at both events.
Notably, they'll wash the feet of the kids they'll be giving those shoes to with the idea of learning to be humble servants like the Good Samaritan in the Bible and not take for granted what they are blessed with.
There are two big reasons Cal plans to make this an annual event for his team. He said during Tuesday's lengthy press conference that his program belongs to the people of Arkansas so he wants to bring the players to them. Plus, he wants the Razorback basketball players to see how much the fans care about this team.
"My guess is, there are going to be people at both venues, it’s their first opportunity to see a player, the team, the coach, in person," Calipari said. "Now, that could mean they’re 8, 9, 12 years old. It could mean they’re 70. And this is their chance to see these players or this team in person. That’s one of the reasons I want to do it.
"I also want to get the [players] out in the community to understand the importance to this state that this program has."
There will be 6,000 lucky kids who get a free pair of shoes through the Samaritan's Feet program, an organization Calipari was associated with throughout his coaching tenure in Kentucky.
"It’s about having young people, where you wash their feet, you talk to them, you create hope, you give them a guy, you let them know someone cares," Calipar said. "And the impact it has on the young people, yeah. But the impact it has on my players, enormous. And if you’ve ever been in one of those events, you would know."
The Hogs will interact with the fans and kids prior to taking the court in Hot Springs and Pine Bluff. They'll be available, Cal said, for autographs and pictures. The coach said he'll likely put the players through a "mini practice" for the enjoyment of the fans.
"But," he said, "it’s more about us getting into the communities like that."
Tickets for the Hot Springs event can be found here and for the Pine Bluff event here. Pricing starts at $30 for both events.