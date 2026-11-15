The Arkansas Razorbacks' Stock Report Following Win vs. South Carolina

The Arkansas Razorbacks finally found another silver lining in their 2026 campaign, successfully defending the home turf in Fayetteville against the South Carolina Gamecocks in a 34-6 win Saturday night.

Arkansas put together a 17-point second quarter to start out the scoring and never looked back, not even letting the opposition put up their lone score of the game until midway through the third quarter.

Against a team that was without their everyday starting quarterback, as LaNorris Sellers battled a lower leg injury, the win brought light to an otherwise dark 2026 conference slate for the Pigs.

And here are a few men that were able to drastically increase their stock during the victory.

KJ Jackson, QB

Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback KJ Jackson (7) rushes during the third quarter as South Carolina Gamecocks defensive lineman Gabe Brownlow-Dindy (99) defends at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The junior signal caller out of Montogmery, Alabama put on a clinic during Saturday night's victory, eclipsing 180 passing yards for the fourth straight game, and throwing multiple touchdowns for the first since the season opener against North Alabama.

Both of Jackson's scores came in that 17-point second quarter, as he found Chris Marshall and Antonio Jordan from 23 and 28 yards out, respectively for big pass play scores.

Jackson also showed off with his legs some as well, adding 46 yards on 10 carries with no turnovers throughout the course of the night, his first game as such since Arkansas' first conference win of the season over Vanderbilt last month.

Joker Johnson, CB

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Arkansas Razorbacks defensive back Joker Johnson (20) celebrates after an interception during the fourth quarter against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Joker Johnson's play against the Gamecocks was no laughing matter, as the senior defensive back recorded not one, but two interceptions off of South Carolina' Cutter Woods, the first one being returned 63 yards back to the house for a pick-six.

The two picks brought him up to three on the year, and he now sits just one behind his career high of four that he recorded last season.

Johnson was also able to force a fumble and, for the third straight game, secure eight total tackles, leading the team in the stat for the game and further proving himself as one of the more prolific and consistent personnel on Arkansas' defense.

Cam Settles, RB

Arkansas Razorbacks running back Cam Settles (27) rushes during the first quarter against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sutton Smith may have scored the lone rushing touchdown for the Pigs Saturday night, but it was the sophomore Settles that paced the team in yardage with 64 hashes on 17 carries, which included a long rush of 19 yards while also reeling in two catches for 21 yards.

The performance is Settles best of the year aside from his 100-yard performance last week in the close loss to the Auburn Tigers, though he is still looking for his first trip to the end zone since his two-score effort in the win over Vanderbilt.

The Razorbacks take a trip southwest to the Texas state capital of Austin, where they meet the Texas Longhorns inside Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium this upcoming weekend.

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