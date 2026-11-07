Three Things I Know, Three Things I Don’t About Auburn

Arkansas heads to the Plains with an opportunity to change the conversation. Whether the Razorbacks can take advantage remains the larger question.

Auburn is not an unbeatable opponent. Arkansas is not a dependable team. Those two realities make Saturday more interesting than the Razorbacks’ latest performance might suggest.

There is a difference between a game Arkansas can win and a team Arkansas can trust to win it. Right now, that gap is where most of the discussion belongs.

Arkansas enters 3-5 overall and 1-4 in SEC play. Auburn is 4-4 and 2-4. Neither first-year coaching staff has produced the consistency it wants, although Alex Golesh’s victory over Georgia gives the Tigers a significant result that distinguishes their season. Auburn has that example of what its team can accomplish. Arkansas arrives needing to demonstrate that its mistakes do not have to define its next performance.

For Ryan Silverfield, the assignment is not simply to recover from Missouri. It is to establish which parts of his team can be trusted when the opponent starts applying pressure.

Can Arkansas defend a possession after the quarterback escapes the initial rush? Can the offense build on a successful play instead of following it with a mistake? Can the Razorbacks reach a difficult moment without making that moment worse? Those are not particularly glamorous questions. They are, however, the questions that determine whether a winnable game remains winnable in the fourth quarter.

Here are three things I know about the matchup—and three I still need to see answered.

Auburn Tigers quarterback Byrum Brown (17) scrambles during the third quarter against the Mississippi Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I Know Byrum Brown Can Extend Plays, I Don’t Know Whether Arkansas Can Finish Them.

Auburn’s most dangerous runner also throws the ball. Byrum Brown leads the Tigers with 484 rushing yards and seven rushing touchdowns. That makes defending Auburn more complicated than identifying a running back, committing enough bodies to stop him and trusting the coverage to handle everything else.

Against Brown, Arkansas can cover the intended receiver and still lose the down. It can generate pressure and still surrender a first down. It can do enough things correctly to create a favorable situation, then watch the quarterback erase that work with his legs. That is what makes this assignment uncomfortable.

The question is not simply whether Arkansas can get near Brown. It is whether getting near him leads to a tackle, a hurried throw or another opportunity for Auburn to keep the possession alive. An aggressive rush is useful until it creates an escape route. Tight coverage is useful until defenders have to maintain it longer than expected. A third-and-long is useful until the quarterback turns it into a first down without completing a pass.

My concern is not whether Arkansas understands the challenge. It is whether the Razorbacks can maintain their responsibilities when Brown forces them to defend beyond the first few seconds.

A defense that gets impatient against a mobile quarterback can do the quarterback’s work for him. Missouri’s running game exposed the difference between recognizing a threat and containing it.

The Tigers rushed for 211 yards, with Jamal Roberts accounting for 138. Brown presents a different problem, but Arkansas’ underlying obligation remains familiar: maintain leverage, tackle and avoid turning a manageable gain into something much more damaging.

I want to see whether the Razorbacks can force third-and-long and actually leave the field. That means resisting the temptation to treat a favorable down and distance as a completed possession.

It means understanding where Brown can escape and making sure someone remains in position to meet him. Most importantly, it means finishing the tackle when the opportunity arrives.

Arkansas does not need every defensive snap to be spectacular. It needs fewer snaps that begin well and end badly. Brown makes that distinction especially important. The Razorbacks cannot afford to defend the play they expected while losing track of the play that is still happening.

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I Know Silverfield Has Beaten Golesh, I Don’t Know Whether That History Travels.

Silverfield went 3-0 against Golesh when Memphis faced South Florida. The scores were 59-50 in 2023, 21-3 in 2024 and 34-31 in 2025. That history matters because it is not three copies of the same game. Silverfield’s teams survived a shootout, controlled a low-scoring matchup and won with a late comeback.

Those results provide evidence that he has previously found answers against Golesh under different circumstances.

That is more useful than a record built entirely on one kind of advantage. Silverfield did not need the same score, the same game flow or the same fourth-quarter circumstances to win all three meetings. But there is a limit to how much reassurance Arkansas should take from that. Memphis won those games. Arkansas has to win this one.

The familiarity belongs to the coaches. The execution belongs to the players who will take the field Saturday, and nothing about the previous results guarantees that these Razorbacks can reproduce the answers those Memphis teams found. Knowing what another coach wants to accomplish is useful. Having a team capable of disrupting it is more useful.

Golesh knows Silverfield, too. He has three losses to examine, including a 2025 game in which Memphis outscored South Florida 17-0 in the fourth quarter. Arkansas cannot assume the previous meetings belong exclusively to its side of the preparation. Whatever Silverfield learned from winning those games, Golesh had an opportunity to learn from losing them.

That is why I am less interested in the head-to-head record as a prediction than I am in whether that familiarity produces something visible Saturday. Does Arkansas anticipate an adjustment? Does Silverfield have an answer ready when Auburn changes the picture? Can the Razorbacks recognize a situation their coach has seen before and handle it without wasting a possession figuring it out? Those would be meaningful advantages. Simply mentioning 3-0 is not.

There is also the matter of how Arkansas responds when the game stops following the preferred script. Silverfield’s previous teams found different ways to beat Golesh. Can this team show enough flexibility and composure to do the same? The history gives Arkansas a reason to believe its coach understands the assignment. It does not settle whether his current team can carry it out.

I Know Auburn Has Vulnerabilities, I Don’t Know Whether Arkansas Will Make Them Matter.

Auburn is allowing 408.1 total yards per game, including 252.4 through the air and 155.8 on the ground. Arkansas is not facing a defense that has consistently erased every available option. There should be opportunities to move the ball, extend possessions and put pressure on the Tigers.

But an opportunity is not a scoring drive. For Arkansas, that distinction hangs over this matchup as much as anything Auburn does. The Razorbacks committed four turnovers against Missouri, helping the Tigers score 24 points. Five personal fouls added another layer of avoidable damage. That is not merely a list of mistakes to clean up. It is the reason confidence in Arkansas has to remain conditional.

Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback KJ Jackson looks to throw against Missouri. | Nilsen Roman, Hogs On SI Images

A favorable matchup means less when a possession ends with a giveaway. A productive play loses value when a penalty gives the yardage back. A defense’s statistical weaknesses become harder to exploit when the offense repeatedly interrupts its own progress. Arkansas cannot afford to turn Saturday into another exercise in explaining what might have happened without the mistakes.

At some point, protecting a possession has to become part of the performance rather than a qualification attached to it afterward. That does not mean the Razorbacks should play scared. Auburn’s defensive numbers give Arkansas a reason to look for productive matchups, not a reason to retreat into an offense built entirely around avoiding disaster. There is a difference between taking a calculated chance and creating an unnecessary emergency.

Arkansas needs to find that balance. Take the available completion. Build on the productive run. Attack a favorable matchup when it appears. Then reach the next snap without handing Auburn a reason to celebrate something its defense did not earn.

I want to see whether the Razorbacks can keep their own progress. Can an open receiver become part of a completed scoring possession? Can a successful run remain successful without a subsequent penalty? Can Arkansas enter scoring territory and make Auburn defend the remaining field rather than escape through a turnover?

Those questions sound basic because they are basic. That makes the lack of dependable answers more frustrating, not less important. Auburn does not have to be an overwhelming opponent to beat Arkansas. The Razorbacks have already shown how much assistance they can provide.

I know the Tigers have vulnerabilities. I do not know whether Arkansas will make them defend long enough for those vulnerabilities to matter. That is where my confidence stops—not with Auburn’s reputation, but with Arkansas’ reliability.

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