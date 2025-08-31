Three quick takeaways from Arkansas' season-opening win against Alabama A&M
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas dispatched the Alabama A&M Bulldogs in the first opener at home since 2022, 52-7. The Razorbacks have now won its last five season openers under coach Sam Pittman.
Here are three quick takaways from the game.
Defense resumes normal service after shaky start:
Arkansas' defense left plenty to be desired in its first game, but for Arkansas fans sake let's just hope that it was some opening drive nerves. Arkansas did what it was supposed to do after a the first drive and a half where the defense was picked apart including for Alabama A&M's lone touchdown.
"If we don't miss the assignments we're going to be in pretty good shape," Pittman said. "But we did. Therefore, we got in trouble on that first drive. It was nasty, it was terrible. But after that, for the most part they came back."
No one on the first-team defense managed a sack or a takeaway in the first half, but Arkansas did eventually generating a sack from defensive end Quincy Rhodes with just over 5 minutes gone by in the second half.
Danny Saili forced a fumble on a strip sack on the ensuing Alabama A&M drive, allowing Shakur Smalls to recover the football. After allowing 98 yards in the first quarter, the defense held the Bulldogs to just 138 for the rest of the game.
"It was good seeing like the guys who got sacks," defensive tackle Cam Ball said. "It was just a happy moment for them. And just to know that we do have stuff to build off of and we can even critique how we got those sacks or how we can get to them quicker. There’s just always room for improvement in whatever we do."
Offensive weapons back up preseason hype
For nearly a month, every coach and fellow player that talked to the media raved about the potential of quarterback Taylen Green and running back Mike Washington. Both had stellar season debuts.
"Just showcasing the ball in their hands and the playmaking ability that they have," Green said about the receivers. "I just got to do my job and give them– giving them opportunity, and they're going to do the rest."
Alabama A&M is likely the least talented team the Hogs will face, so the stats should be taken with a grain of salt, but the team can only play who is on the schedule. Green finished the day 24-for-31 for 322 yards with six touchdowns and no interceptions. He became just the second quarterback in school history to throw for six or more touchdowns in a game, joining Brandon Allen, who did it twice in 2015.
Washington cemented his status as RB1, finishing the day with 79 yards on the ground on just nine carries (8.8 yards per carry) He also caught his first touchdown as a Razorback from backup quarterback KJ Jackson, a 27-yard touchdown out of the backfield. Washington finished the day with 105 yards from scrimmage.
Early Candidate for WR1 emerges:
With so many yards through the air to go around, 10 different players caught at least one pass. Arkansas wrapped up camp without a definitive lead receiver, but O'Mega Blake was the only receiver with a 100-yard day and had three separate catches of 25+ yards and a touchdown. He's the first Razorback to cross the century mark in a season opener since Treylon Burks did it in 2020 against Georgia.
The Hogs will make their final trip to War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock, Ark. to take on Arkansas State. Kickoff is scheduled for 4 p.m. Saturday and will be streamed on ESPN+/SEC Network+.