Time to Tone Down Negativity Upon Pittman's Return for Hogs
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. -- Brett McMurphy’s Monday report of Arkansas coach Sam Pittman return for 2025 was met with relief from one side of the fan base and anguish from the other.
As the Razorbacks stumbled to another heartbreaking one possession loss to Missouri, some in the fanbase thought there could be a change at the top. The rumor was Pittman would choose to retire with a reduced severance package.
Pittman's return may not be what everyone wanted but it is happening. The anger some show on social media rivals that of Kentucky's early rage toward Mark Pope after being hard to replace hall of fame coach John Calipari.
A coach without one victory in the NCAA Tournament during his career was hired with the expectation to win championships. Up to this point, his team plays an exciting brand of offense and are undefeated going into the ACC-SEC Basketball Challenge Monday night.
Florida coach Billy Napier joined Pittman on every hot seat ranking possible during the preseason as his team lost its final five games to end 2023. The Gators were thrashed at home by Miami and Texas A&M with little to no hope left to rebound.
Moral victories don't account for much and that's just what happened in losses to Georgia and Tennessee. Wins against ranked conference foes LSU and Ole Miss turned Napier's tenure with Gators upside down and nearly extinguished the fire underneath his seat.
For the first time since Napier's team defeated Tennessee last season, he has the fanbase behind him. While it is hard to regain a portion of a fanbase like Pittman has it's time to let it go and support the players since they undoubtedly deserve it.
Negativity helps no one and even I am guilty of writing a few stories about Arkansas' shortcomings under Pittman. While those things are true and will continue to be fact that doesn't mean support of the team should diminish, attendance ought to drop or fans withdraw donations for NIL purposes.
Pittman has done a fine job recruiting the transfer portal outside of last season mostly due to a 4-8 season and limited funds. Arkansas flipped its season to 6-6 with a potential bowl win which can appeal to impact players looking for a change of scenery.
He is 'all hog', according to an anonymous source within the coaching staff and wants to coach one more year without being in pain. A focused Pittman with a renewed spirit could be something to watch next season.