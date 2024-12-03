Razorbacks Now Search for New Backup Quarterback for Next Year
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas Razorbacks backup quarterback Malachi Singleton will enter the transfer portal, according to his post on X Monday evening.
He led the Razorbacks on a game winning touchdown drive with under two minutes left to play against then No. 4 Tennessee on Oct. 5 to secure the team's lone victory over an AP Top 25 team this season. The 6-foot-1, 225 dual threat passer completed 21 of 28 for 358 yards and one touchdown along with 74 yards rushing and another score.
Singleton spent two seasons with the Razorbacks after signing with in the 2023 cycle as a consensus 4-star prospect. He was a 2023 Elite 11 finalist , No. 388 overall prospect, No. 17 quarterback and No. 27 player in Georgia coming out of high school.
The redshirt freshman passer should be one of the more sought after players in the country this offseason due to his one year of guidance under known quarterback whisperer and Arkansas offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino. Singleton was offered by nearly 20 FBS programs including Georgia Tech, Cincinnati, Miami, Louisville and Virginia Tech but ultimately chose the Razorbacks over two other finalists Georgia and UCF.
One major program to watch early on as a potential landing spot for Singleton is Florida State as former UCF coach Gus Malzahn was hired away to take over offensive play calling duties after leaving the Knights last week. The Seminoles are expected to rehaul its offensive philosophy to Malzahn's power spread attack which fits Singleton's abilities.