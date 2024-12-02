All Hogs

Razorbacks' Leading Tackler Coming Back for Another Season

Breakout star on defense returns to Fayetteville for second year, per social media announcement

Daniel Shi

Arkansas Razorbacks linebacker Xavian Sorey against the LSU Tigers at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, Ark.
Arkansas Razorbacks linebacker Xavian Sorey against the LSU Tigers at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, Ark. / Nilsen Roman-Hogs on SI Images
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas will get one of its top producers on defense back for his second season as a Razorback under coach Sam Pittman. Linebacker Xavian Sorey announced the decision Tuesday on X (formerly Twitter).

A 2024 transfer from Georgia, Sorey became one of the best players on defense. He started all 12 games and compiled a team-leading 89 tackles, 13 more than any other player on the team (Doneiko Slaughter, 76). His nine tackles for loss are also good for second on the Razorbacks behind defensive end Landon Jackson's 9.5. Sorey also added two sacks to his resume.

Razorbacks Landon Jackson and Xavian Sorey after Ole Miss scored
Arkansas Razorbacks Landon Jackson and Xavian Sorey after the Ole Miss Rebels scored during 63-31 win at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, Ark. / Ted McClenning-Hogs on SI Images

Originally from Campbellton, Fla., Sorey transferred in from the Bulldogs after three seasons as the No.10 overall transfer linebacker in his class according to 247Sports and just one of three four-star transfers that the Hogs were able to get out of the portal (Anton Juncaj, Ja'Quinden Jackson). He had only totaled 24 tackles and two starts prior to arriving at Arkansas.

Sorey played key roles in multiple winning efforts from the Hogs. He had a team-high eight tackles in Arkansas' lone ranked win of the season against Tennessee. The linebacker hit double digits in tackles in three separate games (Ole Miss, Mississippi State and Oklahoma State), including a career-high 13 tackles against both the Cowboys and the Rebels.

Arkansas now awaits its bowl designation in the final game of the 2024 season. Selections will be revealed after the inaugural 12-team College Football Playoff field is revealed Dec. 8.

