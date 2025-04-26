Treylon Burks could be potential target for Cam Ward – if he's still with Titans
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Former Arkansas wide receiver Treylon Burks may have a new trigger man to get him the ball.
Now all the former Razorbacks' No. 1 draft pick has to do is be able to stay with Tennessee. Probably the most frustrating part is it's out of his control.
According to multiple media reports, including Tennessee Titans on SI, Burks is one of the most likely trade options. He has been throughout much of the off-season but nothing has happened.
The Titans drafted Miami quarterback Cam Ward with the No. 1 overall selection Thursday night. Before the night was over he'd flown from Green Bay, Wisc., the site of the draft, to Nashville where Houston Oiler legend Warren Moon gave his blessing to Ward wearing No. 1 on his jersey.
For the youngsters, the Oilers became the Titans about 20 years ago. Moon was maybe the best quarterback in franchise history and his jersey had been retired by the team.
For Burks that had to be good news. Since many of the stories around the draft have interim quarterback Will Levis in trouble for his job, what the Titans did later will make Burks' job status more questionable.
Tennessee picked Florida wide receiver Chimere Dike in the fourth round followed by Stanford wide receiver Elic Ayomanor in the same round.
Burks, a native of Warren, Ark., was taken in the 2022 draft after three seasons at Arkansas. In his three seasons there have been injuries and the lack of production expected from NFL first-round draft picks.
The trades after the draft will continue through the off-season workouts and the trades will continue into training camps opening in July.
The Titans took three players in the fourth round and improving the offense was clearly the goal. In addition to a pair of wide receivers, they grabbed Texas tight end Gunnar Helm.
After taking an offensive lineman in the fifth round they had five offensive players taken. Fixing the offense that had gone down the last few years was clearly the goal and it's up to Burks to figure out how he'll find a way to fit.
All of this doesn't exactly spell doom and gloom for Burks' career. He could land with someone like the Kansas City Chiefs where he would be a great fit and benefit from being around quarterback Patrick Mahomes and coach Andy Reid.
The Buffalo Bills are another team that has been mentioned as a possible destination. With them taking several former Razorbacks over the last 60 years (and defensive end Landon Jackson in the fourth round this year), it would be a logical choice.
Before Razorback fans use the injury excuse over three seasons that have hampered Burks' production, NFL teams don't tend to accept that, right or wrong.
As everybody saw with highly-touted quarterback Shedeur Sanders being the biggest name mentioned in the draft and falling like a rock in Beaver Lake to the fifth round it's about teams thinking you can help them win games.
Nothing else really matters and it's totally a business and they aren't going to keep players they can't win games by having them on the roster.
Now it's up to Burks to show the Titans he can help them win games.