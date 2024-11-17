Uber-Talented Texas on Mission to be Covered in Confetti
Texas is good enough to win the national championship. Arkansas is good enough to break even in the SEC. Understanding the potential of both teams is important when assessing Saturday's showdown in sun-splashed Razorback Stadium.
The sometimes underachieving Hogs needed a near-perfect performance to beat No. 3 Texas. They didn't get it, but Texas' talent-laden roster filled with 5-star recruits and first-round NFL draft picks is a big part of the reason Arkansas fell short.
The Longhorns have speed all over the field. They have a first-round draft pick at quarterback, ultra-quick running backs, a couple of pro-level receivers, and one of the country's best defenses.
The 'Horns were favored by nearly two touchdowns and flirted with that number, so give the Hogs credit for hanging within a 20-10 final. Moral victory? Nope. Those are for fans and elementary school kids.
This is the SEC where you'd better bring the "A" game to beat any team in the upper half of the league. The Hogs' defense deserves an A- for holding the high-scoring 'Horns to a pair of field goals and two TD catches by Matthew Golden, whose eight receiving scores put him first among SEC receivers.
The Hogs sacked Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers twice, held him to 176 passing yards by taking away the deep ball, and recorded nine tackles for loss. What they couldn't do was stop the Longhorns after rallying within 13-10 with 12:48 left on the clock.
At that point, the stadium was rocking, all momentum was on the Hogs' side, and everyone watching remembered the 19-14 upset of then-No. 4 Tennessee six weeks ago. 'Twas not to be, though, as Texas responded as championship teams do.
As in that Tennessee game, the gritty Hogs fought back after falling behind. Tennessee opened the second half with two straight TD drives to grab a 14-3 lead. So when Arkansas got within a field goal of Texas, lots of Razorback rooters were dreaming of a repeat finish.
Instead, the Longhorns' balanced offense ran for 46 yards and passed for 29 in an impressive march that quieted the crowd. The Hogs responded with two quick first downs but a lost fumble and four Texas first downs ended it.
Lackluster described Arkansas' first half of non-offense, although Texas' stellar defense deserves a lot of credit. There's a reason the Longhorns have the SEC's top-ranked defense by a solid margin.
Even with that in mind, how would you grade the Hogs' offense? How about an F in the first half and B+ after intermission. It was enough to give the home crowd hope.
Hope for a major upset but also relief that the Hogs weren't embarrassed at home like they were two weeks ago in a 63-31 whipping served up by Ole Miss.
Before the halftime break, I often wondered if Arkansas receiver Andrew Armstrong was on the field. To be clear, he was, and suffered one of the Hogs' key dropped passes. When quarterback Taylen Green found Armstrong in the second half, the offense came alive.
Texas coach Steve Sarkisian credited his defense with a stellar performance in throttling the UA offense for a half. The Longhorns sacked Green six times, added three more tackles for loss, forced the game's only two turnovers, and didn't allow a run over 12 yards.
"Just so proud of our defense," Sarkisian said. "I think one thing when you go on the road, it’s always great when your defense travels — and our defense traveled today."
That fast, aggressive defense, combined with calming leadership from the veteran Ewers and a bevy of offensive playmakers, gives Texas the chance to beat any team in the country.
From what I saw Saturday against a determined Arkansas team and opposed by a loud and hostile crowd, Texas has what it takes to claim its fifth national championship. I don't think they will, but they're good enough.
Sarkisian won a national title in 2020 as Alabama's offensive coordinator. He knows how tough it is to even reach the SEC championship game, let alone the one for all the marbles.
So, it was with satisfaction that he claimed an SEC road win with a job well done against a desperate opponent. That's why he said, "Great performance on the road and the mission continues."
The mission is to reach the SEC title tilt, win it and earn the first-round bye that comes with the league's automatic berth to the 12-team College Football Playoff, and beat their last three opponents.
That'll mean the Longhorns are the guys celebrating when confetti falls from the domed roof Jan. 20 in Atlanta.