Three Matchups That Will Decide Arkansas’ Week Two Game Against Utah

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas has a chance to make an early statement Saturday night at No. 20 Utah.

The Razorbacks enter their first road game of the season following a 31-14 win over North Alabama. Utah comes in after a 66-14 victory against Idaho, one that showed both its offensive potential and the size of the challenge facing Arkansas.

The Utes gained 633 total yards against Idaho, including 364 rushing yards. Quarterback Devon Dampier completed 13 of 18 passes for 176 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions.

Arkansas does not need to play perfectly to compete. But it must win several critical matchups that were either untested or unresolved in the North Alabama opener.

Utah Utes quarterback Devon Dampier (4) runs for yardage against the Idaho Vandals during the second quarter at Rice-Eccles Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Arkansas Front Seven vs. Devon Dampier

Dampier is Utah’s most important offensive weapon.

The quarterback can create plays through the air, but his mobility forces a defense to account for him on every snap. That changes how Arkansas must rush the passer. Defensive linemen cannot simply fly upfield and leave open escape lanes. Linebackers cannot overcommit to the running backs and lose track of the quarterback.

Arkansas’ defensive front begins with defensive end Quincy Rhodes Jr., defensive tackles Hunter Osborne, David Oke and Carlon Jones, and JACK linebacker Steven Soles. The Razorbacks will need those players to create pressure without losing their rush-lane discipline.

The matchup becomes even more important because Utah ran effectively in its opener. The Utes used five different running backs and scored four rushing touchdowns against Idaho. If Arkansas cannot control the run, the Utes can use play-action, misdirection and Dampier’s running ability to put the Razorbacks in conflict.

Arkansas cannot allow Dampier to turn broken plays into explosive gains.

The goal is not necessarily to sack him on every drive. It is to keep him in the pocket, force him to make difficult throws and make Utah earn its yards through long, sustained drives.

Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback KJ Jackson throws on the sideline during a second half timeout against North Alabama on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2026. | Nilsen Roman

Arkansas’ Protection of Jackson vs. Utah’s Pressure

KJ Jackson’s first road start comes against a defense capable of creating negative plays.

Jackson threw for 267 yards and three touchdowns against North Alabama, but he also led an offense that committed three turnovers and struggled to establish the run. Arkansas cannot expect him to carry the offense if Utah is consistently putting him in obvious passing situations.

The offensive line’s performance matters as much as Jackson’s decision-making.

Arkansas lists Kavion Broussard at left tackle, Malachi Breland at left guard, Caden Kitler at center, Kobe Branham at right guard and Bryant Williams at right tackle. That group must communicate well in a loud road environment, avoid false starts and protect Jackson from interior pressure.

Jackson’s responsibility is equally important. He must identify pressure before the snap, get the ball out quickly when Utah brings extra rushers and avoid turning a difficult play into a turnover.

Arkansas has weapons that can help. Chris Marshall caught seven passes for 79 yards against North Alabama. Sutton Smith had four catches for 43 yards. Jaden Platt, CJ Brown, Jamari Hawkins and Ismael Cisse give Jackson other options.

But Utah will challenge every route more aggressively than North Alabama did. Arkansas needs short completions to turn into positive gains, not second-and-long situations.

If Jackson is clean in the pocket and Arkansas avoids turnovers, the Razorbacks can keep this game competitive into the fourth quarter.

Idaho Vandals quarterback Joshua Wood (3) is pressured by Utah Utes defensive end Lance Holtzclaw (15) during the first quarter at Rice-Eccles Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Arkansas’s Running Backs vs. Utah’s Defensive Front

Arkansas cannot win this game by asking Jackson to throw 40 times under pressure.

The Razorbacks need a better rushing performance than they got in the opener.

Arkansas ran 49 times for 148 yards against North Alabama, averaging just 3.0 yards per carry. Sutton Smith carried the ball 15 times for 36 yards. Braylen Russell had 17 carries for 49 yards and scored Arkansas’ only rushing touchdown.

Those numbers must improve.

Smith remains Arkansas’ most versatile back because of his ability to contribute as a receiver. Russell offers a more physical option between the tackles. The Razorbacks should use both players, but the real question is whether the offensive line can create enough movement for either back to get beyond the first wave of Utah defenders.

Utah allowed Idaho just 75 rushing yards in its opener while recording two takeaways and consistently forcing the Vandals into difficult situations. Arkansas needs to avoid that trap.

A successful rushing game will not necessarily be measured by a huge total. Arkansas needs productive first-down runs, manageable third downs and enough success to make Utah respect play-action.

If the Razorbacks can do that, Jackson will have a better chance to find Marshall and Arkansas’ other receivers in favorable matchups.

If they cannot, Utah will be able to crowd the line, pressure Jackson and make Arkansas one-dimensional.

Those three matchups will determine whether Arkansas leaves Salt Lake City with more than a respectable performance.

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