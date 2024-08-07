Who Should Razorbacks' Fans Keep Tabs on as Possible Commitment?
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. -- Sam Pittman's staff have put in a lot of work to surge up the 2026 recruiting rankings. The Razorbacks currently sit No. 8 overall in the country and No. 4 among SEC programs.
With two new commitments from 4-star defensive end Colton Yarbrough and highly regard 3-star safety Adam Auston, Arkansas's staff now set their eyes on who it can get next. There are quite a few viable options especially from those who enjoyed themselves at the Hog Wild Hangout last weekend.
LEBRON BAUER, CB
Allen, Texas
The oracle of Arkansas' 2026 class is deservedly Tay Lockett, who committed almost a year ago following a freshman All-American campaign is working hard to bring in more heavily recruited prospects to Fayetteville.
Houston, Arizona State, UConn and Texas Tech are all schools that have currently offered a scholarship to the 5-foot-10 cornerback. Oklahoma State, TCU and SMU have expressed interest in him. Bauer is expected to take a big step forward this fall after recording 17 tackles and a couple of pass break-ups as a sophomore.
This was Bauer's reaction to his recent Arkansas visit.
"Great atmosphere with meaningful information provided from coaches," Bauer said. "They mean it when they say it’s all love, all day. The coaches are always themselves around you. They talked about football, but not just football and the importance of the classroom and your future if God doesn’t have football in the plan for you. Overall, it was a great day and can’t wait to come back."
Dakotah Terrell, TE
Pocola, Oklahoma
Across the border from Fort Smith is small Oklahoma town Pocola which rarely produces SEC or collegiate level talent. However, the school's coaches are determined that will change over the next few years.
Terrell is an impressive dual-sport athlete with Arkansas prioritizing him as a tight end for its 2025 recruiting class. He's in the 1,000 point club in basketbal plus a dynamic playmaker on the gridiron. Programs continue to reach out with offers continuing to trickle in this month.
He recently visited Arkansas for the Hog Wild Hangout and was blown away by the atmosphere and relationships built with coaches. The Razorbacks seem to be in a good spot to gain his commitment.
Aidan Anding, CB
Ruston, Louisiana
This has been a recruitment that has been hard to grasp. LSU should be the favorite here but Texas and Arkansas have both turned up the heat to get him on campus multiple times for visits.
Anding, a 2025 prospect, has been predicted by a pair of recruiting experts at 247sports to announce his pledge to LSU. However, those were all made nearly two months ago and the longer he waits Arkansas' chances likely grow stronger.
