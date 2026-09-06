Why Razorbacks' Messy Win Over UNA Could Help The Team Improve Quickly

No one said it was going to be easy turning around this Razorback football program. But most would have hoped for a smoother start than the team's win over the UNA Lions.

Head Coach Ryan Silverfield called the first half's offensive effort the worst he's been associated with on the broadcast. His ire was obvious and flaming, but is there hidden value in that rage?

The Hogs could glean a lot from the performances they put on tape against the Tigers. There were issues with ball security, penalties, blown coverages and poor protection calls against UNA. Silverfield spent the offseason talking about controllables until he was blue in the face.

You won't find Arkansas' new coach saying he doesn't know a whole lot. #wps https://t.co/aCcf1rmvhV — Arkansas Razorbacks on SI (@RazorbacksOnSI) September 5, 2026

The controllables were out of control. But maybe the reason lies in the fact that key contributors for UNA are transfers from Memphis. He even said the normal communication framework had to be altered to keep UNA from picking up their calls. This aspect could have led to poor communication and account for the penalties.

Regardless, the Hogs gave themselves a lot to correct on tape. That could be a good thing. After all, this is exactly what these tune-up games are for. Teams are freer to try new things and frankly make mistakes before they become too costly.

First, the offensive line had their hands full against the UNA pass rush. Jackson held the ball too long in the pocket, inviting the rush. But surrendering pressure to UNA does not bode well for the line when SEC play opens at Georgia on Sept. 19. There were several plays in which the wrong protection was called.

KJ Jackson fumbled when a defender strip-sacked him deep in Hogs territory, in part due to poor protection from the line. But his interception in the end zone right before the half was an inexcusable mental error. Sutton Smith's late-game fumble was a better play by the defense but still could have been prevented with a two-hand grip.

Losing to the Lions would be a disaster, looking sloppy in a win does the Hogs no favors. https://t.co/l9jO7GqpIK — Arkansas Razorbacks on SI (@RazorbacksOnSI) September 5, 2026

Perhaps fans would be more forgiving had Smith's long return not been called back due to penalty earlier. All told, the Razorbacks committed eight penalties for 74 yards. That number would have been higher if not for a second half cooldown in that area.

Finally, the Hogs blew coverage calls a few times this game. It's not the worst thing on tape, but UNA's one chunk play on their last scoring drive was due to a busted coverage and Destin Wade sailed a ball that should have been a touchdown in which three defenders were in the area but all playing underneath.

As frustrating as these mistakes are, they're the kind of early season mistake schools schedule tune-up games to clean up. This tape gives the Hogs a lot to clean up, but we shouldn't be convinced it won't.

Sign up to our free newsletter, and follow us on Facebook, X (Twitter) for the latest news.