Studs and Duds From Razorbacks Season Opening Victory

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — The Arkansas Razorbacks started the season full of hope against the North Alabama Lions.

The first game of the season is generally held against a lesser opponent to help shake off some offseason rust. The Razorbacks did just that, beating the Lions 31-14.

While it is a win, there are clearly some areas needing improvement before conference play.

On the other hand, coach Ryan Silverfield saw some moments that should help this team be competitive in the SEC. Here are the studs and duds from the Razorbacks' season opener victory.

Stud: The Run Defense

While the defense has some work to do, the rushing defense was spectacular today. They kept North Alabama under 60 rushing yards for the game.

Defensive lineman Charlie Colons also forced a fumble, which was the only turnover from the Lions.

The Razorbacks' run defense, though, is the reason why the game was always under control, even though it was closer than it should have been.

Dud: The Pass Defense

On the other end of the defense, the pass defense was underwhelming, and is why it seemed North Alabama was always within reach.

They allowed 113 yards through the air. While none of their touchdowns came from the pass, most of their big-time plays came from a heave that sparked some energy. The pass defense is not on par with a .500 team in the SEC, and a lot of work remains.

Stud: KJ Jackson

Sep 5, 2026; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback KJ Jackson (7) rushes against the North Alabama Lions during the second quarter at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

KJ Jackson had a good game to start the season, although there are some obvious kinks to work out.

His pocket awareness could be slightly better, but his arm was on full display. Jackson had 267 passing yards and three passing touchdowns.

The quarterback play is good enough to produce a winning team this season. The rest relies on the run game and the passing defense if Arkansas wants to shock the world.

Dud: The Offensive Line

Sep 5, 2026; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks offensive lineman Adam Hawkes (54) and quarterback KJ Jackson (7) reach for a loose ball against the North Alabama Lions during the second quarter at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The running game never truly developed, and that is primarily because of the offensive line. The squad had only 148 yards on the ground and let Jackson be sacked three times in the game, with four tackles for loss.

The ground game was a collection of players getting the pigskin, but the line never let any big gaps form to break through for 10- or 20-yard runs throughout the game. The defense in the SEC is 10 times larger and tougher than North Alabama, and with how they looked in this one, even Tulsa can give them a tough matchup.

Stud: The Receivers

As the quarterback stats suggest, the receivers had themselves a fun time on the field. Chris Marshall did not score, but finished with 79 receiving yards that helped move the chains. Ismael Cisse, Jaden Platt, and Matt Adock split the three receiving touchdowns. The air raid should be what the Razorbacks live and breathe in conference play.

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