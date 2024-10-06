Will Win Over Volunteers Recapture Magic Hogs Lost in 2022?
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. -- When the Razorbacks lost to Texas A&M at AT&T Stadium in 2022 it seemed like the momentum of Arkansas' rebuild under Sam Pittman evaporated.
Home atmospheres inside Razorback Stadium seemed to be mellow and uninspired with the coaching staff and players' lack of energy given. Saturday was different for the Razorbacks with its fans striping out the stadium and maintaining its decibel levels all night against Tennessee in a 19-14 victory.
"The fans won the game for us," Pittman said. "They got four offsides. I think it was the sixth-largest crowd in the history of the University of Arkansas. Our fans got us four false starts and it helped us tremendously.
Our atmosphere today was like any of the elite university programs. Nobody had nothing on us today, and that was the fans and the facilities and everything like that. This was a big, big, big-time atmosphere for college football, and our fans made it happen for us. I appreciate them."
The Razorbacks stumbled quite a bit during the first half but the defense played lights out once again. Arkansas' offensive trend of lacking execution and composure limited scoring opportunities to put Tennessee away early.
Arkansas' offense had several miscues including a dropped touchdown in the endzone, not seeing Isaac TeSlaa wide open, a missed field goal, underthrow on a fourth down attempt, another run inches short and a knee down at the half inch line short of a score. All those mistakes but the big key was no turnovers which has been the Achilles' heel for Pittman's team this season.
All of the missed opportunities in the first half were taken advantage of when Tennessee drove straight down the field for two straight drives in the third quarter. Both resulted in touchdowns with the Volunteers taking a commanding 14-3 lead which at that time seemed insurmountable given the Razorbacks' inability to score.
When quarterback Taylen Green went down with what appeared to be a gruesome lower leg injury, backup Malachi Singleton came in for relief. The Razorbacks moseyed down to the redzone but weren't able to get into the endzone with Malachi Singleton.
A low snap from center Addison Nichols had to be chased down by Singleton which resulted in a loss on the play. Backup kicker Matt Shipley made a field goal but a missed touchdown opportunity in the redzone cut the Tennessee lead to just 14-13 with just over 12 minutes to go.
Defensive coordinator Travis Williams inspired his defense to bring pressure while playing exceptional coverage on Tennessee's explosive group of receivers. That led to Arkansas' offensive line doing the same job it did against Auburn and that was exerting its will against the Volunteers' defensive front for three carries, 46 yards and a touchdown.
Arkansas desperately needed a boost of confidence after so many one possession losses since 2022. Pittman's program was 2-11 in such games since 2022 and Saturday's victory over the nation's No. 4 team will recapture the magic of a stretch where the Razorbacks' went 12-4 over the course of two seasons from 2021-2022.
"Sure feels good right now, but it takes two teams out there and they’re probably over there talking about something that I’m thinking we did pretty good, you know what I mean," Pittman said. "So it’s very, very fulfilling to be up here and we win for the kids and for the coaching staff. But I don’t know… Here’s what I do know: Our team believes we can beat people. So that solidifies that we can, so it may."
"Really good job by our coaches, once again," Pittman said after the victory. "And our players, you get into coaching for moments like what just happened. To see the kids and the smiles on their face and the hard work they do. There's a lot of teams that can't get to that feeling, and we did tonight."
With a chuckle and grin, Pittman gave a good ribbing to those keeping count at home of his record at Arkansas in one score games which is now 7-16.
"And if y'all care, it was a one-score game. Might want to write about that too," Pittman smiled.