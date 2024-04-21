Dam Finally Breaks For Razorback Bats in Series Finale Win over South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Arkansas took the rubber game of a three-game series against South Carolina 9-6 behind a five-run seventh inning.
"Just a really gutsy win that game two by our team," coach Dave Van Horn said. "I felt like a lot of guys contributed. Whether it was base running or driving in a run. Just a lot of things I really liked."
Van Horn lamented Friday night that the Razorbacks were struggling for the big hit to ignite the offense. With Arkansas up 4-2 and desperately looking for insurance, the Razorbacks sent 10 men to the plate and put up a five-spot. The inning was highlighted by a two-run double from Kendall Diggs to left.
The ever-consistent starting pitching staff was back to its dominant self. Brady Tygart turned in a quality start with six innings of two-run ball on just four hits and struck out six. His season ERA now sits at 2.64.
"I learned how to throw strikes again," Tygart said. "That worked really well for me. I was just mixing everything."
Arkansas scored first for the first time all series. A routine grounder to short was booted by Gamecocks' shortstop Lee Ellis allowing Nolan Souza to reach and set the table for a three-run inning.
With the bases loaded and one out, Jack Wagner just beat out a routine double play ball to score on a fielder's choice.
The second run came across on a wild pitch. The Hogs finally got a big hit with runners in scoring position with a RBI double off the bat of Parker Rowland, making his first SEC appearence in nearly a month (March 22 vs. Auburn).
South Carolina chipped away at the Arkansas lead with RBI doubles in the third and the fifth to cut the lead to just 3-2.
Arkansas got one of those runs back in the top of the sixth with its best hitter of the weekend, an RBI single from Peyton Holt, who finished the weekend as the Hogs' best hitter, going 5-for-10 with two walks.
South Carolina scored three in the eighth and one in the ninth against the bullpen but the tying run never came to the plate as Arkansas clinched the series win.
The Razorbacks now make its yearly excursion to Dickey-Stephens Park in North Little Rock to play Arkansas-Pine Bluff 6 p.m. Tuesday. The game will be streamed on SEC Network+.
HOGS FEED:
• Hogs pick up linebacker depth out of the portal
• Frigid bats leave runners stranded against South Carolina
• Arkansas loses more depth along offensive line
• Subscribe and follow us on YouTube
• Follow allHOGS on X and Facebook