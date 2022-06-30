Diamond Hogs' Starting Outfielder Hits Portal

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The transfer portal hit the Diamond Hogs once again Wednesday.

Starting left fielder Zack Gregory announced via Instagram that he will put his name into the transfer portal for his final season of eligibility.

"What a ride, I am so incredibly thankful for the opportunities I was given at the University of Arkansas," Gregory said in an Instagram post Wednesday. "Thank you to my coaches, teammates, and the best fans in the nation for making me feel at home. Thank you to my family for always supporting me and all the sacrifices you have made for me. I will be entering my name into the transfer portal to utilize my last year of eligibility. Always & forever a Hog."

The redshirt junior out of Keller, Texas, saw action in 56 games and started 53 this season. His .212 batting average was the lowest of Razorback starters, but his .414 on-base percentage was third highest on the squad.

Gregory saw a big dip during the postseason, when he hit with a .111 average and struck out 19 times. Despite the struggles, he remained in the starting lineup for the duration of Arkansas’ postseason run that lasted until the semifinals of the College World Series.

Razorbacks left fielder Zack Gregory slides into second during their College World Series game against Stanford on Saturday afternoon. (Walt Beazley / USA TODAY Sports)

After redshirting his freshman season at Arkansas, Gregory saw 22 at bats in his redshirt freshman campaign. The play time saw a large uptick in his redshirt sophomore season, as he tallied 25 hits, 19 RBI and three home runs in 43 games.

The loss of Gregory leaves Arkansas with just one outfielder from this season’s roster (Jace Bohrofen). The Hogs currently have just two outfielders committed — former Creighton Blue Jay, Jared Wegner, and Las Vegas native Mason Neville — among incoming freshmen and transfers.

