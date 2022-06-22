No, Dave Van Horn Not Going with Noland Tonight

Arkansas' Dave Van Horn is sticking with the numbers.

Picking tonight's starting pitcher for a must-win College World Series is either going to be a good move or questioned forever.

According to multiple outlets, Van Horn and pitching coach Matt Hobbs have decided to go with left-hander Hagen Smith in the game starting at 6 p.m. on ESPN and Fubo.tv.

Razorbacks pitcher Hagen Smith delivers a pitch in the win over North Carolina on Sunday that advanced the Hogs to the College World Series. (Walt Beazley / Arkansas Communications)

Smith had one of his best starts against Ole Miss at the end of April in the regular season, but then struggled against Auburn and Vanderbilt, going to the bullpen after that.

He last pitched against North Carolina in the Super Regional.

A lot of talking heads had been speculating Connor Noland would be on the mound Wednesday night, but that didn't really seem to make sense.

"It's the only choice," one bleacher expert said about Noland after an 11-1 win over Auburn.

Arkansas pitcher Brady Tygart delivers a pitch late during the Razorbacks' win over Oklahoma State in the NCAA Regional on Saturday night. (Walt Beazley / Arkansas Communications)

Actually it made more sense to start Smith, who hasn't thrown a pitch in awhile and has been very effective when he's had plenty of rest this season.

There's still Brady Tygart available out of the bullpen and the dream scenario for Van Horn might to only use those two guys against the Rebels tonight.

But, as he said Tuesday night, it's going to be whatever has to be done to win.

They'll face Ole Miss again Thursday night if they win tonight.

But it all adds up to the drama for tonight's must-win game for the Hogs and the Rebels are batting .251 against lefties (.291 against right-handers).

The Hogs tried that formula Monday night but it didn't make any difference and Ole Miss won easily.

We'll see how it works tonight.

HOGS FEED

ESPN NOT PROJECTING BRIGHT FUTURE FOR SAM PITTMAN'S HOGS

HOGS', REBELS' FANS OVERWHELM OMAHA BUSINESS, SAVE FROM PANDEMIC WOES WITH JELLO SHOTS

HOW TO HAVE FUN DURING ARKANSAS-OLE MISS

WHAT DAVE VAN HORN SAID AFTER 11-1 WIN OVER AUBURN ON TUESDAY NIGHT

HOW HOGS DISMANTLED AUBURN TO KEEP ADVANCING IN COLLEGE WORLD SERIES

RAZORBACKS DON'T HAVE CHANCE NOW, WHICH MAY BE BEST SPOT

LIVE UPDATES: HOW THE HOGS LOST TO OLE MISS ON MONDAY NIGHT

NEWS & NOTES: CWS ROUND 1

Return to allHogs home page.

• Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the allHOGS message board community today!

• Follow allHOGS on Twitter and Facebook.