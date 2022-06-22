ESPN Indicates Hogs' Future Not So Bright

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – According to ESPN, there's not much of a future in store for the Arkansas football team, but it certainly looks bright for the Razorbacks' opponents over the next three years.

First let's look at the rankings put out that evaluate the next three years for FBS teams. Included will be Oklahoma since there is a possibility the Sooners could be in the SEC in 2024 when the Big 12 expands.

The numbers beside each school indicates the year Arkansas is currently slated to face them.

1. Alabama (2022-24)

2. Georgia

4. Texas A&M (2022-24)

7. Oklahoma

10. LSU (2022-24)

12. Cincinnatti (2022)

22. Florida (2023)

23. BYU (2022)

25. Kentucky (2024)

Unfortunately for the Razorbacks the projection doesn't carry into 2025. The schedule that year would feature Missouri, Vanderbilt, and, most likely, Texas.

Nelson Chenault/USA TODAY Images Missouri wide receiver Tauski Dove tries to shake free from Hayden Henry and Montaric Brown against Arkansas in a 2021 loss.

Missouri is a program in a slump that is going to struggle to dig its way out, and Texas and Vanderbilt are two of the worst teams in college football over the past decade with no signs of improvement. Factor in Nick Saban's growing frustration with where college football is headed with the fact Auburn is gonna Auburn, and it might be the Hogs' best shot at an SEC championship game since a Top 5 national finish in 2011.

But, alas, this isn't about 2025. It's about the next three years and the difficult road ahead.

Much like was said about Kirby Smart and Georgia a few years ago, ESPN has proclaimed that if the talent amassed in College Station doesn't win a national championship by the end of the 2024 season, it will be time to send Jimbo Fisher packing. That's a pressure-packed statement, but the cupboard is literally overflowing with the finest talent unlimited NIL funds can provide.

Jerome Miron/USA TODAY Images The Texas A&M defense swarms New Mexico quarterback Terry Wilson.

Cincinnatti, this year's opening opponent for the Razorbacks, lost nine players to the NFL draft, the third most in college football. That would normally decimate a non-Power 5 school, but the Bearcats come in at No. 12.

Recent success coupled with a strong commitment from its coach, has things looking up in Southwest Ohio. There's also a bit of positivity surrounding the move to the Big 12.

Matthew Emmons/USA TODAY Sports Cincinnati Bearcat defenders try to stop Alabama in the College Football Playoffs this past season.

Trips to Fayetteville, Pitt, NC State, along with home games against Indiana and Pitt keep things interesting while battling the likes of SMU, Houston, Central Florida and Memphis tide Bearcat fans over until the move next year.

The other two teams that stand out on this list are BYU and Kentucky. We're not going to acknowledge LSU's ranking until Brian Kelly proves he's a better fit in Baton Rouge than a Three Six Mafia song at a Souther Baptist revival.

The BYU ranking must be built around the energy surrounding the move to the Big 12 because there's not a lot else there as far as evidence to point toward. The Cougars had the No. 56 recruiting class last year, which, while the best under the current coaching regime, ranks them 10th when compared to teams that will definitely be in the conference next year.

Jerome Miron / USA TODAY Sports Baylor Bears running back Abram Smith (7) runs for a first down as Brigham Young Cougars defensive back Malik Moore (12) chases during the second half at McLane Stadium.

Factor in the agreement Texas and Oklahoma have to be around for the first two years of the newly constructed Big 12 and BYU drops to No. 12 in the conference. That's not a lot to be excited about for the future.

BYU may have won a de facto Pac 12 championship last year by knocking off Arizona, USC, Arizona State, Washington State and Utah last year, but what's a Pac 12 title worth these days? When the Cougars stepped into Big 12 play, Baylor took a 38-17 lead into the final two minutes while putting up 303 yards rushing and another 230 through the air.

If BYU were headed to the Pac 12, it would be easier to feel good about the next three seasons. However, that's not the case.

In 2023, the Cougars potentially add Oklahoma, Oklahoma State and Baylor to the schedule, along with a trip to Arkansas. If Oklahoma sticks around for 2024, BYU faces those same three conference foes along with cross country trips to NC State and East Carolina, plus a game at Utah.

Things will be interesting in Provo, but a positive outlook going forward just doesn't add up.

That leaves Kentucky. The Wildcats are coming off a second place finish in the SEC East despite Georgia sending Kentucky into a 3-game tailspin in the middle of the season.

Perhaps the biggest reason behind this projection stems from the January announcement from Will Levis via the Terminator that he will be back for the 2022 season. That gives Mike Stoops another year to find and groom the quarterback of the future while his projected first round draft pick drives the program throughout the fall.

Matt Stone/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK Kentucky quarterback Will Levis holds the Governor's Cup trophy after the Wildcats defeated Louisville 52-21 Saturday night.

While the 2022 schedule seems to set up will for a strong run by the Wildcats, 2023 has a back-to-back combination of a road game at Georgia, followed by home games against Alabama and Florida. The following year has at Arkansas and Florida followed by games against Georgia.

If things shape out how things are expected at Alabama, Florida, Georgia and Arkansas, a positive outlook will be current status quo for those final two seasons. That being said, 9-3 is a good reason to see positivity in the future for Kentucky.

