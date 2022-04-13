What Plan Is for Saturday's Practice Open to Public

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — There won't be a Red-White game this year, but Saturday's open practice may be close.

With the annual promoted spring game not happening as such this year, there's still some concerts and stuff surrounding the open practice that is the first one fans can see.

"We’re going to go scrimmage format," Sam Pittman said after Tuesday's practice outdoors, where all but two practices have been held.

"The grass practice field 'needs to heal,' so they're staying off it," he said. "The players simply don't like the artificial turf field next to it. The plan is to replace it this offseason."

There may not be a lot of early fall practices held inside Razorback Stadium. By replacing the artificial turf on the practice field it's going to be a busy time around the football center.

"Garth Brooks and them is going to tear (the stadium) up pretty good anyways, so we figured we’d get as many good practices in there as we can," he said.

Then there's the artificial turf for practices that has been used mostly for kickers the past couple of years.

"Our kids don’t like it," Pittman said. "They felt like it’s hard and that it’s hard on their knees and their joints. They thought it was a hard surface. They liked the indoor better, so we chose last year to go grass and then indoor instead of using the outdoor."

Artificial turf technology changes rapidly and the one at the practice fields are "eight or nine years old."

"They’ve come out with some newer turf and things of that nature," Pittman said. "We decided as soon as spring ball’s over or sometime in the summer, that we’re going to replace it."

