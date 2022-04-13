What Plan Is for Saturday's Practice Open to Public

Skip to main content

WATCH: What Sam Pittman Has Planned for Saturday's Practice

In the only public practice of the spring, the Hogs will do a lot of scrimmaging and interesting matchups

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — There won't be a Red-White game this year, but Saturday's open practice may be close.

With the annual promoted spring game not happening as such this year, there's still some concerts and stuff surrounding the open practice that is the first one fans can see.

"We’re going to go scrimmage format," Sam Pittman said after Tuesday's practice outdoors, where all but two practices have been held.

Sam Pittman-Spring Practice

"The grass practice field 'needs to heal,' so they're staying off it," he said. "The players simply don't like the artificial turf field next to it. The plan is to replace it this offseason."

There may not be a lot of early fall practices held inside Razorback Stadium. By replacing the artificial turf on the practice field it's going to be a busy time around the football center.

"Garth Brooks and them is going to tear (the stadium) up pretty good anyways, so we figured we’d get as many good practices in there as we can," he said.

Then there's the artificial turf for practices that has been used mostly for kickers the past couple of years.

040922-Sam Pittman-Spring Practice-andy

"Our kids don’t like it," Pittman said. "They felt like it’s hard and that it’s hard on their knees and their joints. They thought it was a hard surface. They liked the indoor better, so we chose last year to go grass and then indoor instead of using the outdoor."

Artificial turf technology changes rapidly and the one at the practice fields are "eight or nine years old."

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

"They’ve come out with some newer turf and things of that nature," Pittman said. "We decided as soon as spring ball’s over or sometime in the summer, that we’re going to replace it."

Hogs Feed

HOGS MAY HAVE FOUND SOME POSSIBLE ANSWERS FOR MIDWEEK PITCHING

WHERE DARREN MCFADDEN RANKS AMONG TOP RUNNING BACKS

HOGS WILL NEVER BE CALLED OUT ON SOCIAL MEDIA FOR NOT DISPLAYING TROPHIES

RAZORBACK FANS NEED TO ENJOY STREAK IN FOOTBALL RECRUITING

DID DALLAS COWBOYS PUT TREYLON BURKS IN THE "FRIEND ZONE?"

Return to allHogs home page.

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the allHOGS message board community today!

Follow allHOGS on Twitter and Facebook.

Tags
terms:
WPSArkansas RazorbacksSam Pittman

Sam Pittman-Spring 05
Football

What Plan Is for Saturday's Practice Open to Public

By Andy Hodges3 minutes ago
Jalen Battles-UAPB
Baseball

Did Hogs Finally Find Mid-Week Starters?

By allHOGS Staff13 hours ago
Darren McFadden
Football

Where Did McFadden Land in Ranking of Backs?

By allHOGS Staff23 hours ago
040922-Sam Pittman-Spring Practice-andy-2
Football

Hogs Will Never Be Called Out for Not Displaying Trophies

By Kent SmithApr 12, 2022
Dominique Bowman-Spring Practice
Football

Fans Should Just Enjoy This Staff's Football Recruiting

By Kent SmithApr 11, 2022
Treylon Burks-Pro Day
Football

Has Burks Fallen into the Friend Zone?

By Kent SmithApr 10, 2022
Barry Odom-Spring Practice
Football

Is There Depth at Linebacker for Hogs?

By Andy HodgesApr 10, 2022
KJ Jefferson-Spring Practice
Football

Hogs' Biggest Offensive Priority Becoming Clear

By Andy HodgesApr 9, 2022