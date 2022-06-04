Missouri St. Sets Stage with Dramatic Comeback

Today is moving day in college baseball, and boy did the Missouri State Bears make a move into history against Grand Canyon in Stillwater.

Check back here for summaries and results of all the day's action from across the country as some teams pack it up and others move within a game of the Super Regionals.

SCHEDULE: SATURDAY, JUNE 3

Stillwater regional

MISSOURI ST. 8, GRAND CANYON 7

Grand Canyon. eliminated

Grand Canyon dominated the majority of this game. However, the Bears were not going to be denied a chance to stay alive in the regionals as they put together the tournament's most dramatic comeback.

Missouri State needed five runs in the ninth to stay alive.

Trailing 7-3, Spencer Nivens put the Antelopes on the ropes with a 3-run shot into the left field bleachers. M. Hull then delivered the knockout blow with a homer to left two batters later.

Jake McMahill then took the mound, facing four batters to secure the win.

College Station regional

TCU 3, ORAL ROBERTS 1

Oral Roberts eliminated

When the panel put TCU in the College Station regional, it was specifically in hopes of setting up a pair of made for TV games between TCU and former long-time coach Jim Schlossnagle.

However, after losing Game 1, a tight elimination game against Oral Roberts nearly took down the hopes of even getting one game between the two teams.

The two teams were tied at 1-1 in the fifth after Isaac Coffey kept the Horned Frogs at bay with scattered hits and non-stop infield ground balls.

TCU finally managed a pair of back-to-back solo shots in the top of the 6th to make it 3-1 in what was otherwise another strong inning for Coffey.

Chapel Hill regional

GEORGIA 24 - HOFSTRA 1

Hofstra eliminated

Hofstra tried to hang with the Bulldogs in the first couple of innings, but Georgia's bats got hot in the third, leading to an offensive output that reads more like Saturday in the fall rather than late spring.

Josh McAlister, Ben Anderson and Connor Tate put the Bulldogs up 6-0 to start the third as part of a 7-hit inning that extended to a 13-0 lead that allowed Liam Sullivan to settle into cruise control for seven innings.

Hofstra gave up seven home runs on the day.

Louisville regional

OREGON 18, SE MISSOURI ST. 6

SE Missouri St. eliminated

A Colby Shade home run to left field helped the Ducks string together seven runs in the second inning, giving Isaac Ayon an eight run cushion heading into the bottom of the inning.

Despite the deficit, the Redhawks chipped away while trying to make a game of it. An Andrew Keck single to shallow center field capped a three-run fourth inning, putting five runs on the board in response to Oregon's big inning.

However, the Ducks put things away in the sixth with five hits, while taking advantage of an error to put things out of reach at 15-5 before Noah Niznik came in to get the Redhawks out of the inning.

College Park regional

WAKE FOREST 10 - LONG ISLAND UNIVERSITY 4

Long Island Univeristy eliminated

Wake Forest put up four runs in the first and sixth innings, which was more than enough to sink the Sharks College World Series dreams.

Back-to-back home runs by Michael Turconi and Brenden Tinsman in the first, followed shortly by a Brock Wilken homer to left center made for a short day for Long Island starter Jalen Wade.

An infield single to third by Luke Turner in the bottom of the seventh drove in a run, giving the Sharks hopes of a two-out rally to get back in the game, but Long Island couldn't string together enough hits in the final two innings, despite a late home run, to avoid elimination.

Knoxville regional

GEORGIA TECH 13, ALABAMA ST. 4

Alabama St. eliminated

After being rocked by Campbell in their opener, the Yellow Jackets rode a quality start by Chance Huff to a much-needed easy win to advance to a second elimination game.

Alabama St. took a 2-1 lead into the third inning before Tres Gonzalez planted a 3-run homer over the right field wall to give Georgia Tech a 4-2 lead.

Colin Hall then added all the run support needed the following inning with another home run to right field to extend the lead to 5-2.

Auburn regional

UCLA 16 - SOUTHEAST LOUISIANA 1

Southeast Louisiana eliminated

UCLA battered Lions' pitching all day long, racking up 2-to-3 runs in nearly every inning in a bid to avoid elimination.

The Bruins strung together 19 hits will running through five pitchers of their own in hopes of keeping as many fresh arms available as possible for tomorrow's elimination game.

Southeast Louisiana's lone run came on a bases loaded walk in the second inning.

Blacksburg regional

GONZAGA 11, WRIGHT ST. 9

Wright St. eliminated

Gonzaga found itself a contender to host a regional late in the year, but failure to adjust from a West Coast body clock to East Coast time nearly caused the Bulldogs to go winless in the NCAA tournament.

Wright St. controlled most of the game with a big first inning and a six-run third highlighted by home runs by Zane Harris and Andrew Patrick. Raiders pitchers, aided by a 9-4 lead through the middle innings, rolled along until the seventh.

The Bulldogs turned three singles and a double into a 4-run inning in the seventh to take the final 11-9 lead.

Hattiesburg regional

KENNESAW ST. 9 - ARMY 8

Army eliminated

Kennesaw St. survived a back-and-forth battle with the Black Knights, needing a shutout inning in the ninth to hold on and avoid elimination.

Army led 6-2 in the bottom of the fifth after batting around for five runs in the fourth.

However, a Josh Hatcher home run set up a 4-run inning for the Owls, knotting things up, 6-6. Kennesaw St. then took the lead for good with a 2-run single by Nick Hassan in the bottom of the seventh.

Austin regional

AIR FORCE 5, DALLAS BAPTIST 1

Dallas Baptist eliminated

A service academy finally came away with a win in this year's regional action as the Falcons eliminated perennial power Dallas Baptist in Austin.

Air Force built a 5-0 lead early on and rode the arm of Doyle Gehring to keep the Patriots at bay as he and CJ Dornak combined to give up only three hits.

Home runs by Sam Kulasingam and Paul Skenes in the third put the game away for the Falcons.

Gainesville regional

CENTRAL MICHIGAN 3, LIBERTY 2 (12)

Liberty eliminated

The only extra-innings game of the early session saw the Liberty Flames sent home by Danny Wustenfeld's walk-off single that scored pinch runner Zach Lechnir from third.

A sacrifice fly by Mathieu??? in the eighth gave Liberty hope that it might be able to take the Chippewas, but Central Michigan's Adam Mrakitsch shut down the Flames over the next 3 1/3 innings to come away with the win.

Greenville regional

COASTAL CAROLINA 10 - COPPIN ST. 8

Coppin St. eliminated

The hopes of repeating the 2016 national championship season are still alive in Conway, South Carolina.

The Chanticleers built a 10-2 lead heading into the final inning, but had to stave off a furious rally by the Eagles to avoid what would have been a historic comeback.

Coppin St. had the winning run at the plate before an infield grounder ended the game.

Statesboro regional

TEXAS TECH 2, UNC GREENSBORO 0

UNC Greensboro eliminated

Texas Tech's Brandon Birdsell and UNC Greensboro's Jared Mathewson found themselves in a pitcher's duel that made it seem like no one would be going home today.

The pair posted shutouts through seven innings.

Mathewson left in the eighth with an out and a runner on first. It looked as if the Spartans might get out of the inning unscathed, but a wild pitch, a throwing error and a single single by Coleman all during the same at-bat allowed the Red Raiders to scrape out the two runs needed to avoid elimination.

