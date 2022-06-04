Did Bjork Announce Something or Just Express Hope?

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Maybe Hunter Yurachek should just go ahead and plan to play football in College Station in the near future.

Or, at the very least, check with the new director of scheduling who may — or may not — be Texas A&M athletics director Ross Bjork.

In an interview with the Houston Chronicle at the SEC Spring get-together in Destin, Fla., Bjork flatly said when A&M plays Texas again "it will be played at Kyle Field."

Since anything official comes from the league office in Birmingham, Ala., and not anywhere in Texas you might want to hold off on this being anything official.

Bjork's record on these things isn't exactly perfect. Remember, less than a month before SEC Media Days last year he flatly said nothing had been officially discussed about Texas and Oklahoma joining the SEC.

The league hasn't even figured out how many conference games they want to play when the new guys join the league and nobody can give a date when they will.

The last time the Aggies and Longhorns played was in College Station in 2011 ... and Texas won the game.

Longhorns athletics director Chris Del Conte was ambushed at the Big 12 meetings over all this and basically appeared amused as much as anything else. He didn't really comment one way or the other.

But now maybe Yurachek should be worried if the Razorbacks ever figure a way out of playing the Aggies every year at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

A&M got the 2020 pandemic year game moved to College Station. Now, the game is scheduled to go a few more years and should have ended this year except for the extensions so games could be played on a campus three times previously.

Since apparently all scheduling for anything involving A&M has to be approved by Bjork, Yurachek probably should check to see if the first campus game will be played in College Station when they can play the game on campuses again.

All joking aside, this may be just another attempt by the Aggies to salvage some sort of saving face about getting blindsided by the SEC letting the Longhorns step into the party.

“They’ll take whatever (they can get)," Bjork said in the interview. "They don’t have a vote in the process, it’s only current membership.”

Bjork has now made his feelings known. The league hasn't confirmed this will be the case. It may or may not be played in College Station.

Considering the league can't decide how many league games to be played, any announcement of where the game will be played might be a little presumptive.

But it did make for some good social media attention.

