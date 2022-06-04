Hogs Get Some Experience in Defensive Line Depth Picture

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Dorian Gerald is coming back for another try with Arkansas.

That's good news for the defensive lineman who may lead the SEC in freakish injuries.

He made the announcement via Twitter on Friday and it more or less got lost in the shuffle of news around the baseball team's win in the first game at the NCAA Regional and a host of other news.

His time with the Razorbacks has included a rash of injuries:

• 2018: The only time he didn't get hurt, getting 21 tackles in his first season with the Hogs.

• 2019: A strained artery in his neck in the season opener against Portland State knocked him out for the year. That one isn't something you hear every year.

Andy Hodges, SI Hogs

• 2020: An injury in the season opener against Georgia cost him the entire year for the second straight time in a game where was starting to show some promise. He had a 17-yard sack of Bulldogs quarterback D'Wan Mathis and combined with Bumper Pool to sack Stetson Bennett for a 6-yard loss.

• 2021: After seeing playing time against Rice in the season opener, he suffered a broken bone in his leg during practices for the Texas game the next week.

A four-star recruit as a South Carolina prep legend, Gerald racked up 96 tackles, 43 for loss and 22 sacks in two seasons in the California junior college ranks.

He had entered the transfer portal earlier this year, but the combination of the Hogs needing numbers and given a rare seventh-year waiver gave him an opportunity to finish on a feel-good positive note.

