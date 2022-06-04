It's Okay for Dave to Have Cliches After Getting Big Win

Dave Van Horn still had cliches, but Friday they sounded a little better.

That's not a negative.

After a 7-1 win over Grand Canyon on Friday, the Arkansas coach was just glad to see one of these games.

"It's been a couple of weeks and it's a good feeling," he said later.

Yeah, it was for the fans, too. Over the space of about three weeks, they had watched the Razorbacks stumble to the end of the regular season, then flame out in the SEC Tournament.

Along with that streak any chance of hosting an NCAA Regional sailed into the ditch and a lot of folks were wondering if the season went with it.

Cayden Wallace made everybody feel better to start things Friday with a massive solo shot that landed somewhere over the fence in left field in the first inning.

Arkansas' Cayden Wallace watches a home run fly over the left-field fence in the Razorbacks' 7-1 win over Grand Canyon in the first game of the NCAA Regional in Stillwater, Okla. (Walt Beazley / Arkansas Communications)

They added three runs in the second after there were two out when Antelopes pitcher Daniel Avitia blew up.

After two outs, he gave up a single to Peyton Stovall, hit Zack Gregory and gave up an RBI single to Wallace, who picked up his second RBI in as many innings.

A walk by Brady Slavens loaded the bases and Michael Turner brought home two more and the Hogs suddenly had a 5-0 lead.

That would have been good enough, but they added a couple more later.

Grand Canyon added a solo homer in the fourth, but Connor Noland wasn't going to let this one get away, going seven innings in the most solid outing he's had in awhile.

Arkansas catcher Michael Turner lashes a two-RBI single in the Razorbacks' 7-1 win over Grand Canyon in the first game of the NCAA Regional in Stillwater, Okla. (Walt Beazley / Arkansas Communications)

"He worked ahead in the count," Turner said. "Whenever he does that, he's super effective."

What Noland did get to work with for a change was a lead. The Hogs' offense got off to hot start, took advantage of some mental mistakes by the Antelopes and chased the starting pitcher in the second inning.

"That was one of the most complete games we played," Turner said. "I thought the at-bats throughout the game were competitive every inning, and that makes it hard on the opposing pitcher, so that was good to see."

