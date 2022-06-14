Skip to main content

SEC West Dominates Field at College World Series

Tennessee's antics kept Omaha from becoming 2025 SEC Tournament preview

OMAHA, Neb. – When the super regional match-ups were announced the story of the College World Series was poised to write itself. 

The world was destined to see a preview of the 2025 SEC Tournament with a special guest appearance by Stanford and it nearly came to fruition. All of the future SEC wallet sharers did the part with the exception of one – literally No. 1.

The Tennessee Volunteers were unable to cut the mustard, so we're left, instead, with a tale of the SEC West proving it's the most dominant division in all of baseball. 

Arkansas, Auburn, Ole Miss and Texas A&M make up half of the College World Series. The eventual western-most SEC schools, Oklahoma and Texas, make it 75% of the field if you squint your eyes hard enough to see them as part of the conference.

Because of how the brackets are laid out, the 2025 version of the SEC has a 75% chance of being in the national championship game on either side of the bracket.

Notre Dame is the lone school without an SEC tie on the left side of the bracket, while Stanford fills out that lonely designation on the right. 

Win or lose, Arkansas will face either Ole Miss or Auburn in its second game.

Here is how the action will start in Omaha:

OKLAHOMA VS. TEXAS A&M 

Friday, 1 p.m. ESPN

NOTRE DAME VS. TEXAS 

Friday, 6 p.m. ESPN

ARKANSAS VS. STANFORD

Saturday, 1 p.m. ESPN

OLE MISS VS. AUBURN

Saturday, 6 p.m. ESPN

