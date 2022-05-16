Dave Van Horn Not Fan of Short Games: 'I Don't Like 'Em'

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas apparently lost the bats during a long weather delay Sunday.

In a Sunday morning finish to Saturday's postponed second game of a key series, the Razorbacks hammered Vanderbilt, 11-6.

"We did a great job coming out this morning and just pounding them," Hogs coach Dave Van Horn said after a 5-0 shutout in the second game.

Arkansas coach Dave Van Horn yells from the dugout during the third game of the weekend series with Vanderbilt on Sunday. (Michael Morrison / allHOGS Images)

If the blasted weather had held off a little Saturday night, things might have been different, but there's not really any evidence to support that.

The Hogs have been inconsistent all year on offense. At times it almost looked like somebody stole the bats.

That's what happened in the second game Sunday, shortened to seven innings because apparently the three innings carried over from Saturday kicked in the league rule of a seven-inning ending on the last day when that happens.

In true fashion, the SEC doesn't always factor reality into decisions.

"I don’t like ’em," Van Horn said about seven-inning games. "Baseball’s nine innings. If you don’t want to watch ’em, go do something else."

Arkansas' Brady Slavens reacts after getting injured after being thrown out at first base in Sunday's series-deciding loss against Vanderbilt at Baum-Walker Stadium. (Michael Morrison / allHOGS Images)

Don't say, though, that cost the Hogs the series. The way this team's offense has disappeared at times this year there certainly were no guarantees.

"It’s pretty weird when you get a game delayed and you are winning it and momentum’s your way," Van Horn said. "Then we get another delay and I am thinking, ‘I don’t think this delay is going to help us.'"

The only thing that worked out all weekend was getting the second game Sunday finished before the rain came again.

It would have helped more if the Hogs had figured out a way to keep Vanderbilt's Enrique Bradfield, Jr., in the dugout and off the bases. He had eight hits and stole four bases. He's now 40-for-40 on attempts this season.

"He killed us," Van Horn said. "That was obvious."

Now it's on to a huge series next weekend with Alabama, then they'll stay in that state for the SEC Tournament in Hoover the next week.

Vanderbilt lead-off batter Eric Bradfield, Jr., dives back to first base on a pickoff attempt in Sunday's second game won by the Commodores, 5-0, to take the series over Arkansas. (Michael Musselman / allHOGS Images)

Don't think hosting an NCAA Regional is a lock ... yet. They could still be on the road, whether the Lunatic Fringe of the Hogs' nation wants to admit it or not.

"We still have a lot to play for," Van Horn said.

Which might be an understatement.

