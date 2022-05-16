Dave Van Horn Not Fan of Short Games: 'I Don't Like 'Em'

Skip to main content

Playing Longer Might Have Helped Hogs, But No Evidence

Series finale Sunday afternoon was shortened but off-and-on hitting might have jumped off once again

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas apparently lost the bats during a long weather delay Sunday.

In a Sunday morning finish to Saturday's postponed second game of a key series, the Razorbacks hammered Vanderbilt, 11-6.

"We did a great job coming out this morning and just pounding them," Hogs coach Dave Van Horn said after a 5-0 shutout in the second game.

Dave Van Horn-Vandy 03

If the blasted weather had held off a little Saturday night, things might have been different, but there's not really any evidence to support that.

The Hogs have been inconsistent all year on offense. At times it almost looked like somebody stole the bats.

That's what happened in the second game Sunday, shortened to seven innings because apparently the three innings carried over from Saturday kicked in the league rule of a seven-inning ending on the last day when that happens.

In true fashion, the SEC doesn't always factor reality into decisions.

"I don’t like ’em," Van Horn said about seven-inning games. "Baseball’s nine innings. If you don’t want to watch ’em, go do something else."

Brady Slavens-Vandy 03

Don't say, though, that cost the Hogs the series. The way this team's offense has disappeared at times this year there certainly were no guarantees.

"It’s pretty weird when you get a game delayed and you are winning it and momentum’s your way," Van Horn said. "Then we get another delay and I am thinking, ‘I don’t think this delay is going to help us.'"

The only thing that worked out all weekend was getting the second game Sunday finished before the rain came again.

It would have helped more if the Hogs had figured out a way to keep Vanderbilt's Enrique Bradfield, Jr., in the dugout and off the bases. He had eight hits and stole four bases. He's now 40-for-40 on attempts this season.

"He killed us," Van Horn said. "That was obvious."

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Now it's on to a huge series next weekend with Alabama, then they'll stay in that state for the SEC Tournament in Hoover the next week.

Eric Bradfield-Vandy 03

Don't think hosting an NCAA Regional is a lock ... yet. They could still be on the road, whether the Lunatic Fringe of the Hogs' nation wants to admit it or not.

"We still have a lot to play for," Van Horn said.

Which might be an understatement.

HOGS FEED

LIVE BLOG OF HOGS' LOSS TO VANDERBILT

HOGS EVEN SERIES WITH RAIN-DELAYED WIN OVER VANDERBILT

RACCOON CATCHER GETTING NATIONAL ATTENTION

TREYLON BURKS ONLY MAKES IT 20 MINUTES IN FIRST TITANS' PRACTICE

HOW IT HAPPENED: LIVE BLOG OF HOGS' LOSS TO VANDERBILT

Return to allHogs home page.

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the allHOGS message board community today!

Follow allHOGS on Twitter and Facebook.

2022 NFL Draft Tracker

Brady Slavens-Vandy 03
Baseball

Dave Van Horn Not Fan of Short Games: 'I Don't Like 'Em'

By Andy Hodges5 minutes ago
Brady Slavens-Vandy 03
Baseball

Live Blog: Hogs Can't Produce Run Against Vanderbilt

By Andy Hodges6 hours ago
Arkansas softball coach Courtney Deifel heads over for her postgame interview with ESPN following the Razorbacks' 4-0 shutout of Missouri in the SEC Tournament championship game. Deifel is the first coach in Arkansas history to have an overall winning record at 225-125.
Softball

Deifel Does the Impossible

By Kent Smith12 hours ago
Grant Harmon-Raccoon
Baseball

Grant Harmon's Had to Grab Wild Rally Raccoon Friday Night

By Andy Hodges22 hours ago
Zack Gregory-Vandy 02
Baseball

Live Blog: Hogs Dispatch Vandy in Resumed Game

By Andy HodgesMay 14, 2022
Treylon Burks-Training Camp
Football

Burks Lasts Just 20 Minutes at First Titans' Practice

By Andy HodgesMay 14, 2022
Hannah Gammill-SEC Florida
Softball

Hogs Headed to SEC Finals After Downing Florida

By Kent SmithMay 14, 2022
Robert Moore-Vandy 01
Baseball

Hogs Can't Dwell on Frustrating Loss to Vandy

By Andy HodgesMay 14, 2022