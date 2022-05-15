Live Blog: Final Game Shortened to 7 Innings

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas and Vanderbilt are finally going to settle their series.

It will just a shorter version.

After Saturday's game was postponed due to lightning and rain, they finished it Sunday morning with the Razorbacks winning 11-6.

Then rain came again.

The series-deciding final game will start at 3:30 Sunday afternoon.

You can follow all the action with Andy Hodges on the allHOGS live blog here.

First Inning: Hogs 0, Vandy 0 Arkansas' Jalen Battles rounds third headed for home in the 11-6 win Sunday morning ahead of the series-deciding third game. (Michael Morrison / allHOGS Images) In what shouldn't be surprising, Enrique Bradfield, Jr., leads off with a single to right, then steals second and is sacrificed to third. Hogs starter Jaxon Wiggins then throws a pitch into Spencer Jones' foot and runners at the corners with one out, then throws a 97-mile an hour fastball by Dominic Keegan. Wiggins then strikes out Javier Vaz on three straight fastballs to escape any damage. Cayden Wallace nearly had a homer that twisted slightly foul down the right-field line before flying into shallow left field. Robert Moore struck out and Jalen Battles grounded out to short.

