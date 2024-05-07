Petrino Adds Another Speedy Receiver SEC Defenses Must Keep Eyes On
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. -- The Razorbacks received quite the boost to its wide receiver core Monday with the addition of former North Carolina and USF pass catcher Khafre Brown. Arkansas is in need of help at receiver with just 11 scholarship players at the position.
Brown comes to Arkansas after spending the previous two seasons with South Florida but started his career with the Tar Heels. The 6-0, 190 pound athlete spent time in high school with his track team and posted a 10.2 100-meter dash as a freshman. He initially committed to Charlotte earlier this offseason but flipped his pledge after being pursued by new wide receiver coach Ronnie Fouch.
As a senior with the Bulls in 2023, Brown helped his team to a 7-6 record overall and its first bowl game appearance since the 2018 season under former coach and Arkansas native Charlie Strong. He finished third on the team with 27 receptions for 435 yards and five touchdowns. Throughout his career, he's posted 47 catches for 908 yards, eight touchdowns and nearly 20 yards per reception.
During his recruitment, Brown was rated as a 4-star prospect and ranked No. 214 in the country. He was the No. 34 wide receiver during the 2019 cycle and No. 6 player in the state of North Carolina. Petrino's offense is quite friendly to experienced and electric receivers which could potentially help develop him into an NFL Draft pick next spring considering his older brother Dyami plays for the Washington Commanders after being drafted in 2021.
Arkansas has been quite the aggressor over the past few weeks adding multiple transfers. Brown is the ninth player to commit to the Razorbacks during the spring transfer window. As a whole, the Razorbacks have added 23 total transfers this offseason and currently sit No. 25 in 247sports transfer rankings.
2024 Spring Transfer Commitments
Quarterback Blake Boda, Coastal Carolina
Running Back Rodney Hill, Florida State
Running back Tyrell Reed, Hutchinson Community College
Wide Receiver Khafre Brown, USF
Offensive Lineman Joe More, Syracuse
Defensive Tackle Danny Saili, BYU
Linebacker Stephen Dix, Marshall
Linebacker Larry Worth, Jacksonville State
Safety Anthony Switzer, Utah State
HOGS FEED:
