Angels Agree to Sign Ex-Blue Jays Pitcher Alek Manoah to One-Year Deal
The Angels are taking a chance on a former All-Star starter and AL Cy Young candidate.
Former Blue Jays standout Alek Manoah has agreed to a one-year deal with the Halos, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan. It’s a major league for Manoah, who has been working his way through the minors over the last two years. The contract is worth $1.95 million.
Manoah, 27, played for Toronto from 2021 to ‘24, rising to prominence and even earning Cy Young votes in 2022. He had a 2.24 ERA across 31 starts that season, but struggled in ‘23 and dealt with injuries in ‘24.
He was sent to the minors to get right, but couldn’t figure things out. He was eventually waived in September of 2025. The Braves picked him up and sent him to the minors, but he was released by Atlanta shortly after.
Now, he’ll get an opportunity to return to the big leagues with the Angels, who are looking to improve their pitching after logging the third-worst ERA in MLB last season. Manoah will have an opportunity to log consistent starts as he aims to revive his career. He’ll join a rotation that projects to include Grayson Rodriguez, Jose Soriano, Reid Detmers and Yusei Kikuchi.