Razorbacks Will Host Another Linebacker
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Razorbacks defensive coordinator Travis Williams looks to add experience to the linebacker position this offseason.
Arkansas is set to receive a visit from Jacksonville State transfer linebacker Larry Worth. The 6-foot-4, 220 pound linebacker was essentially an unknown commodity out of high school as he wasn’t ranked by a single major recruiting service during the 2022 cycle.
Worth is the second linebacker to visit Arkansas this week. Charlotte transfer Nikhai Hill-Green visited Thursday. The Razorbacks don’t lack for bodies at the second level but lack players with college experience.
As a sophomore, Worth played extremely well in his first season as a starter. He recorded 63 tackles, 28 solo, six for loss, four sacks, an interception, two pass breakups, three quarterback hurries for a Jacksonville State team that went 9-4. It was the Gamecocks’ first of two seasons in transition from FCS to the FBS level.
Due to restrictions for the move, Jacksonville State was ruled ineligible for postseason bowl games. Because of the lack of bowl eligible teams, the Gamecocks were selected to the New Orleans Bowl with its restriction overrode. During the game Worth posted 12 tackles, two for loss and one sack in the 34-31 victory over Louisiana. He’s heard from Minnesota, UTSA and Arkansas since entering the portal.
The Razorbacks lost its top three players at the position following the 2023 season. Brad Spence returns for his second season with the team and finished with 16 tackles last year.
Williams brought in former 5-star Xavian Sorey from Georgia during the December transfer portal window. From an upside standpoint, Sorey has all the measurements to compete in the SEC.
ARKANSAS LINEBACKER SCHOLARSHIP COUNT
Xavian Sorey, redshirt Junior
Kaden Henley, redshirt sophomore
Alex Sanford, sophomore
Brad Spence, sophomore
Carson Dean, redshirt freshman
JuJu Pope, freshman
Justin Logan, freshman
Bradley Shaw, freshman
Wyatt Simmons, freshman
