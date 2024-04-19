Razorback Running Room Gets More Depth With First Spring Portal Pickup
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Coach Sam Pittman and Arkansas have its first pickup out of the transfer portal this spring. Florida State transfer Rodney Hill is the newest member of the Razorbacks' running back core under new running backs coach Kolby Smith, according to Pete Thamel of ESPN.
A former four-star prospect from Statesboro, Ga., Hill was ranked 235th in ESPN300's list for the class of 2022. Hill appeared in 11 games for the Seminoles in 2023 and rushed for 190 yards and a touchdown on 50 carries. He also caught five passes for 83 yards and returned two kicks on special teams.
Hill's commitment comes on the heels of Isaiah Augustave opting to enter the portal mere hours after the Red-White game concluded. He joins a running back room that now includes Ja'Quinden Jackson, Braylen Russell, Rashod Dubinion and Dominique Johnson.
Pittman and the rest of the Arkansas coaching staff now look to use the portal to fill other areas of need including linebacker, wide receiver and both defensive and offensive line. The transfer portal window closes April 30.
