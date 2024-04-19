Next Week May be Lot Busier for Calipari, Razorbacks Rounding Up Players to Do More Than Fill Spots
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Most of the stories around Arkansas Razorbacks basketball this last week has been about new coach John Calipari landing transfer portal commitments. By Friday, some were starting to get a little antsy, but slow the wagon down, folks.
He's not just looking for players to fill out the roster. If anything, Calipari's track record shows his first priority is winning games. He knows what kind of players he wants and will most likely get. Right now, it appears he's looking for size. The Razorbacks haven't had big buys who can play at a championship level for a few years.
Just look at his track record. He won at a 73% clip at UMass, 76% at Memphis and 77% at Kentucky. John Wooden won at an 81% rate at UCLA, but that was a different day and age. Comparing different eras straight up wouldn't be helpful because the rules constantly change. The circumstances are completely different.
Calipari has navigated all of the changes and continues to win. As with any sport, this suggests he knows how to adapt and how to win games, regardless of the rules. About the only coach to compare him with from any sport and numbers standpoint is Nick Saban.
To the surprise of probably no one, Eddie Sutton (78%) and Nolan Richardson (70%) have won at that level. Regardless of where they coached, they knew how to win games consistently. The good news now for Hog fans is it won't take as long to return to winning, because in the past Calipari was looking for four year players. Players from the portal now come with immediate experience.
It's only mid-April, but fans are anxious. How Calipari affects Arkansas basketball is still unknown, but one thing is certain, it will be a different environment than in previous years. This is not a knock on Eric Musselman, who got the Hogs back in the national spotlight. It's a little similar to what Sutton did, creating an unprecedented level of excitement in the late 70's, and when Nolan took them to the championship level.
Calipari's coaching staff is now coming together with former assistant Kenny Payne joining the staff as associate head coach. Expect the recruiting game to kick up a bit. Whether they start landing players from the portal or high school, the roster will be known sometime in the next few weeks.
But don't get in a rush. He looks to be going after players to win championships. Just look at his record.
HOGS FEED:
